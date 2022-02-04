When it comes to the Chinese government, NBC can’t bend over far enough.

We told you about this shameless parroting of ChiCom propaganda already:

NBC just casually working as a mouthpiece to push Chinese Communist propaganda. pic.twitter.com/8M45pyaTKN — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) February 4, 2022

We’re still struggling to wrap our heads around that.

And around this:

China chooses Uyghur athlete to deliver final Olympic flame at opening ceremony after nations condemn country’s record against Muslim minority. https://t.co/AQIGLQj2N0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 4, 2022

Um, OK.

China just had an Uyghur light the Olympic flame. China thinks it's a own, but in reality, it just emphasizes why China is so sick and twisted. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) February 4, 2022

who wants to bet the athlete had a gun to their head when offered this https://t.co/rOXCTxez1y — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 4, 2022

Apparently NBC isn’t all that concerned about it.

Can’t be anything wrong if you keep your eyes shut tight! Out of sight, out of mind.

And speaking of being out of one’s mind, check out how Savannah Guthrie covered it:

WATCH: @SavannahGuthrie calls a reported Uyghur co-lighting the Olympic flame, chosen by Xi Jinping, “an in-your-face response to those Western nations, including the U.S., who have called this Chinese treatment of that group genocide and diplomatically boycotted these games.” pic.twitter.com/NBRtIOROJt — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) February 4, 2022

Uhhh …

NBC already completely embarrassing itself and we’re only like an hour into this https://t.co/6OwZyyS7Jf — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 4, 2022

This is gross, Savannah Guthrie. This is gross, NBC.

Here's how I would've framed it, commenting on the moment: "Xi is trying to manipulate the world with this twisted move." — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) February 4, 2022

Because that would’ve been the correct way to frame it. Though this would’ve worked as well:

How it shld be covered: “We are watching a cruel display of Chinese Communist propaganda. We know that the CCP is engaged in a genocide of these people. Truly a breathtakingly dark move for the Olympics.” https://t.co/L8gJw1oBJO — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) February 4, 2022

Savannah Guthrie is gonna need propofol to be able to sleep at night.

After China had a Uyghur light the Olympic torch, everyone who is blaming the USA for "politicizing" the Olympics can just stop. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 4, 2022

This is very, very deliberate on NBC’s part.

It's time for NBC to register as a foreign influence operation under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. https://t.co/HX4uiVLCU6 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 4, 2022

No need to put it off any longer.

A righteous clap back, no matter how yaaas it may be, doesn't paper over a well-documented campaign of ethnic cleansing, reeducation, and genocide. https://t.co/rNsVQzS2Bq — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 4, 2022

I never really understood how so many highly educated Americans, especially journalists, fell for Soviet propaganda and argued the Soviet Union was better than America. Watching it all happen again in real time is quite something. https://t.co/4VMleDqpvq — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) February 4, 2022

This is embarrasing. History will not judge @NBC or people like @SavannahGuthrie well for this. https://t.co/lAexA8o8yo — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 4, 2022

NBC’s not worried about how history will judge them; all they care about is clinging to all the ChiCom social credit points they can.

Wow. NBC basically blocking and tackling for the commies now. What a joke of a network. https://t.co/S8YoWCRRS0 — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) February 4, 2022

