In the last few days there’s been video going around that has apparently been seen by almost everybody except those working in the Biden administration:

NEW: Border Patrol agents in Laredo got into a heated exchange with BP Chief Raul Ortiz during DHS Secretary Mayorkas’ visit today. “For evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. Good men are doing nothing. You’re allowing illegal aliens to be dropped off in communities!” pic.twitter.com/XbVUoVLxH7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2022

'YOU KEEP RELEASING CRIMINALS': Leaked video shows agents' heated exchange with Border Patrol leader, as Mayorkas watches https://t.co/jdC9MucwsI pic.twitter.com/joHDcA0qw2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 29, 2022

During today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked about it, and you probably won’t be surprised to learn that she’s not very familiar with what the reporter was asking about:

Jen Psaki admits that she isn't aware of leaked video of Border Patrol agents ripping DHS Secretary Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Ortiz to their faces: pic.twitter.com/L53AO9LnXm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 31, 2022

LOL. We expected nothing less than claims of full ignorance.

The whole world knows but not her. — Coach (@bingbob13) January 31, 2022

I take her at her word, since she is that ill informed she should resign today because of the incompetence in her job — C. G. Parslow (@cgparslow) January 31, 2022

If I don’t acknowledge it, it doesn’t exist. The whole approach to the southern border for the last 12 months. pic.twitter.com/l1gupZiND3 — Valentin Hernandez (@V_74) January 31, 2022

