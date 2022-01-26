Yesterday White House press secretary Jen Psaki was clueless after being asked about video showing dozens and dozens of single adult male migrants who crossed the border illegally being released into the U.S.

The Biden border crisis continues, but the Democrats are more concerned with taking action at a different border:

And Biden NSA Jake Sullivan agrees that the border should be secured… the Ukrainian border, that is.

Perish the thought!

