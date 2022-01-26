Yesterday White House press secretary Jen Psaki was clueless after being asked about video showing dozens and dozens of single adult male migrants who crossed the border illegally being released into the U.S.

The Biden border crisis continues, but the Democrats are more concerned with taking action at a different border:

The Democrats’ “Defending Ukraine Sovereignty” bill includes a provision that a briefing on Ukraine include a plan to “bolster support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders…” pic.twitter.com/3tzR52Y40U — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) January 26, 2022

And Biden NSA Jake Sullivan agrees that the border should be secured… the Ukrainian border, that is.

too bad they can’t do the same at our Southern Border — Paula Watson (@alfwats09) January 26, 2022

Perish the thought!

If only we’d do the same for our country and energy resources. — CallMeTheBreeez (@CallMeTheBreeez) January 26, 2022

Biden head-honchos, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer – where are you defending OUR borders? How about you RINO’s?? Anyone, DC ?!?? https://t.co/YENisfHZuH — Susan Moss 🍊#SaveAmerica🇺🇸 (@MossMom319) January 26, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video