Yesterday we told you about President Biden setting expectations by describing how Russia moving on Ukraine would “change the world.” While it remains to be seen exactly how this administration responds as far as sending troops or implementing sanctions, Biden NSA Jake Sullivan explained why Americans should care about the Ukraine situation, and this is as self-unaware as it gets:

Dude, seriously?

Nobody should be allowed to call themselves a “journalist” if Sullivan’s response wasn’t immediately followed up by what should have been an obvious question:

Sullivan’s comment should have been met with massive eye-rolling, but of course it wasn’t.

The Biden administration is truly shameless.

