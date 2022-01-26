Yesterday we told you about President Biden setting expectations by describing how Russia moving on Ukraine would “change the world.” While it remains to be seen exactly how this administration responds as far as sending troops or implementing sanctions, Biden NSA Jake Sullivan explained why Americans should care about the Ukraine situation, and this is as self-unaware as it gets:

Biden’s Deputy National Security Adviser says Americans should care about Ukraine because “borders should be inviolate…sovereignty should be respected.” pic.twitter.com/oRC6ymfLSz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2022

Dude, seriously?

Nobody should be allowed to call themselves a “journalist” if Sullivan’s response wasn’t immediately followed up by what should have been an obvious question:

If @JohnBerman were a real journalist he’d have asked about our borders. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) January 26, 2022

Sullivan’s comment should have been met with massive eye-rolling, but of course it wasn’t.

This is a F-Ing Joke Right!! https://t.co/YIUokDaKd3 — christina (@christi93673854) January 26, 2022

Just not our border. https://t.co/nJC1eSzixH — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 26, 2022

Self awareness. How does it work? https://t.co/uOOdagwrcy — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) January 26, 2022

The Biden administration is truly shameless.

