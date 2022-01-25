Earlier today at the White House press briefing, Jen Psaki defended Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent lame attempt at hashtag diplomacy.

Psaki made it very clear that President Joe Biden is staying on top of the situation unfolding at the Russia-Ukraine border and that he knows exactly what he’s doing.

But don’t take Jen’s word for it; take Joe’s. It really sounds like he’s got this thing under control and has a comprehensive plan in place:

So, we’re not looking at a “minor incursion” anymore, then?

We’re in the best of hands, America. You too, world!

What happens if the dog bites him?

Everything Biden does is peak Biden.

Maybe Biden’s handlers could figure out what page they’re supposed to be on before they send him out in front of a microphone.

