Earlier today at the White House press briefing, Jen Psaki defended Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent lame attempt at hashtag diplomacy.

Doocy: Blinken "tweeted, 'I #StandWithUkraine.' Has that ever worked at stopping an authoritarian regime from doing anything? A hashtag?" Psaki: "I will have to say…unlike the last administration, we don't think Twitter is the only means of engaging or negotiating…." (6/6) pic.twitter.com/YYC63yShUk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 25, 2022

Psaki made it very clear that President Joe Biden is staying on top of the situation unfolding at the Russia-Ukraine border and that he knows exactly what he’s doing.

But don’t take Jen’s word for it; take Joe’s. It really sounds like he’s got this thing under control and has a comprehensive plan in place:

BIDEN: "If [Putin] were to move in with all those forces, it would be the largest invasion since World War 2. It would change the world." pic.twitter.com/fQTdNcuHFT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 25, 2022

So, we’re not looking at a “minor incursion” anymore, then?

"Boy, geeze, this thing that's definitely going to happen under my presidency is a really big deal." https://t.co/sCfAswUmDS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 25, 2022

We’re in the best of hands, America. You too, world!

He’s desperate to wag the dog. https://t.co/Xf0iXbaKJ2 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 25, 2022

What happens if the dog bites him?

This is… just flat irresponsible. Threatening this while you won’t even raise the threat of real sanctions that would hammer Russia is peak Biden. https://t.co/zDtC4z7zsv — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) January 25, 2022

Everything Biden does is peak Biden.

Historical note: The CCP invasion during the Korean War was larger than the current Russian military build-up. https://t.co/F81n1eeL4m — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 25, 2022

Maybe Biden’s handlers could figure out what page they’re supposed to be on before they send him out in front of a microphone.

