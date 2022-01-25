Fox’s Bill Melugin personally witnessed the federal government “mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville” and the taxis were called to take them to “Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S.”:

NEW: We witnessed the federal gov mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville. Taxi cabs were then called for them. We followed the taxis to Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HcSSwtjMnR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

How is this legal?

I still can't comprehend how this is legal. https://t.co/qOxsFXH1rM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 25, 2022

And they were Covid tested, right?

I’m sure they were all tested too, right https://t.co/WepPBFeVyW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 25, 2022

Nope:

Outrageous. And unlike Americans or truckers delivering goods across the border, they didn't have to show a vaccine card. https://t.co/mI4qbatG85 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 25, 2022

The giant black tarps to hide what they’re doing inside is a nice touch:

There are black tarps set up around the parking garage to obstruct the public’s view. In a statement, the city of Brownsville confirmed to me that they use this spot to work with the federal government to facilitate travel for the migrants released from federal custody. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/c7kgs4rgyL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

This *should* be asked about at today’s briefing:

Anyone want to bring this up during the daily press briefing not named Doocy? https://t.co/pEXq36kcO2 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 25, 2022

FWIW, Psaki dodged when asked about it a few moments ago:

REPORTER: "Why is it that large numbers of single adult men are being released into the United States just hours after being apprehended at the southern border?" PSAKI: "I'm not sure of the specifics of what you're referring to." pic.twitter.com/JiF2LOWNTu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2022

And it *should* have been asked yesterday, too:

My favorite part about that last abysmal press conference with Biden was how nobody asked a single question about the border problems https://t.co/kbVyIYPTLq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 25, 2022

Yeah, this is going to be an issue for Team Biden:

The federal government isn’t stopping this invasion at the Texas Border. They are aiding and abetting it. https://t.co/O3Kfu2E9XX — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) January 25, 2022

These single adult migrants should be expelled from the U.S. under Title 42:

Single adult migrants are supposed to be expelled from the country via Title 42. CBP tells me they had no involvement with these releases. An ICE source tells me these were ICE releases. ICE tells me they are looking into it. I am awaiting further comment from them. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

Narrator: Nothing will be done:

Migrants have been bussed and flown around the country for nearly a year now. When will something be done? https://t.co/AcfwTsJREx — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 25, 2022

Over to you, Congress:

Now would be a good time for @SecMayorkas to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/ib4ZK2NVUU — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) January 25, 2022

