Fox’s Bill Melugin personally witnessed the federal government “mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville” and the taxis were called to take them to “Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S.”:

How is this legal?

And they were Covid tested, right?

Nope:

The giant black tarps to hide what they’re doing inside is a nice touch:

This *should* be asked about at today’s briefing:

FWIW, Psaki dodged when asked about it a few moments ago:

And it *should* have been asked yesterday, too:

Yeah, this is going to be an issue for Team Biden:

These single adult migrants should be expelled from the U.S. under Title 42:

Narrator: Nothing will be done:

Over to you, Congress:

***

