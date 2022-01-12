Thursday morning we told you that the U.S. inflation rate is now the highest it’s been in 40 years. Combine that with a presidential approval rate that remains in a downward spiral, and the Biden White House has a monumental problem on its hands.

But today it was the director of the White House economic council’s job to try and spin the news, and Brian Deese went out and tried his best:

Out: Vote for Biden and we’ll be done with all this!

In: Hey, all countries are having major problems.

The self-proclaimed smartest people in the country once again “didn’t see it coming”? Shocker.

