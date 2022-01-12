Thursday morning we told you that the U.S. inflation rate is now the highest it’s been in 40 years. Combine that with a presidential approval rate that remains in a downward spiral, and the Biden White House has a monumental problem on its hands.

But today it was the director of the White House economic council’s job to try and spin the news, and Brian Deese went out and tried his best:

WH econ advisor Brian Deese tells reporters that inflation is a "global phenomenon” and an "unanticipated outcome” of the pandemic — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 12, 2022

"This has been a unique year," says Deese when asked to explain why they were wrong on inflation predictions — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 12, 2022

NEC Director Brian Deese tries to contextualize record levels of inflation by claiming that rising prices are a "global phenomenon" pic.twitter.com/fYtdveK0Ao — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2022

Out: Vote for Biden and we’ll be done with all this!

In: Hey, all countries are having major problems.

That my dear children is a lie https://t.co/Kb6cleQwMA — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) January 12, 2022

Didn't see it coming…. — Don Carter (@d1carter) January 12, 2022

The self-proclaimed smartest people in the country once again “didn’t see it coming”? Shocker.

