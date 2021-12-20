As we told you yesterday, Democrats who are considered to be in the “sophisticated and vaccinated crowd,” Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, both tested positive for Covid-19.

Warren and Booker’s Senate colleague, Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, clearly would like people to think that members of Congress are testing positive because there are a lot of maskless Republicans around where they work:

Out: “You can’t get the virus if you’re fully vaccinated.”

In: “If you are vaccinated and test positive it’s probably because of Republicans.”

Fact check: TRUE.

The goalposts just keep on being shifted.

Tags: Sen. Cory BookerSen. Debbie StabenowSen. Elizabeth Warren

