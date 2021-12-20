As we told you yesterday, Democrats who are considered to be in the “sophisticated and vaccinated crowd,” Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, both tested positive for Covid-19.

Warren and Booker’s Senate colleague, Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, clearly would like people to think that members of Congress are testing positive because there are a lot of maskless Republicans around where they work:

.@SenStabenow blames Republicans not wearing masks for Sens. Warren & Booker catching Covid; “unfortunately, people on the Republican side, the majority are not [wearing masks], which is also frustrating." pic.twitter.com/VktqqzeAup — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 20, 2021

Out: “You can’t get the virus if you’re fully vaccinated.”

In: “If you are vaccinated and test positive it’s probably because of Republicans.”

Baseless assertions that fly in the face of science, evidence, or data. https://t.co/OTyBYymuaT — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) December 20, 2021

Then shouldn't those mask less folks be testing positive? — Hazelnut (@Hazelnut183) December 20, 2021

I watched Elizabeth Warren get off a private plane without a mask on and they want to blame Republicans? https://t.co/mj0EhTsBP1 — @babycatcalla (@babycatcalla) December 20, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

The elites don't wear masks so often we're constantly finding video of them in public, but it's the Republican poors!!! https://t.co/g0hIg1dW99 — Case in point (@BobBertrandPHD) December 20, 2021

Constantly proving the vaccine isn’t working is not the selling point they think it is. https://t.co/NZQgEJ1FtO — J.D. (@Williams_J_D) December 20, 2021

Sooooo,, they're testing negative, but are to blame for Tripple vaxxed Democrats catching COVID? sCiEnCe! https://t.co/vGqmyrCfBx — Dronetek (@DronetekMedia) December 20, 2021

The goalposts just keep on being shifted.

