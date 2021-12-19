Triple-vaccinated Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she’s tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today and is experiencing mild symptoms:

I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021

For those keeping score at home:

.@SenWarren is the 97th member of Congress to publicly announced they've tested positive for COVID. 15 of those have been senators. Note: last time a senator tested positive, three senators tested positive. Here's our list: https://t.co/yHdrQuRLfI (Let us know anyone missed) https://t.co/nlCwesHKos — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) December 19, 2021

And are we still calling these “breakthrough” cases?

Another rare breakthrough case. https://t.co/cr19nRy3BQ — Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) December 19, 2021

Yep. We’re all going to get it:

Everyone is going to get it at some point. Glad we are now in a time where we (mostly) no longer shame people for getting a highly-contagious virus. https://t.co/eB6f3rb2P3 — Brittany (@bccover) December 19, 2021

