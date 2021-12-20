This weekend, Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he’s a “no” on the “Build Back Better” bill, meaning that a large chunk of President Biden’s agenda is, at least for now, dead in the Senate.
This morning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed that she’s clearly upset with Manchin:
“An egregious breach of the trust of the President” @AOC on Joe Manchin rejecting Build Back Better adding “It’s time to take the kid gloves off”. @Morning_Joe
— Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) December 20, 2021
"I think what Sen. Manchin did yesterday represents such an egregious breach of trust of the President," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Sen. Manchin's remarks that he won't support the Build Back Better bill.
"It's an outcome we had warned about."
Watch more: https://t.co/QLe258vKOk pic.twitter.com/YAgt6HxVsq
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 20, 2021
AOC: “What we really need to do is crack down on the Senate, which acts like an old boys’ club…”
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 20, 2021
Something tells us that Manchin’s far more concerned about what the voters in West Virginia think than a left-wing congresswoman from New York.
That seems a bit threatening. What does @AOC plan to do to Manchin? https://t.co/qJlYwVCF1M
— Just Mindy (@just_mindy) December 20, 2021
Record a very mean insta story about him
— Dawn (@aurora_g96) December 20, 2021
Flip him the bird https://t.co/ApPvqkSQHA
— Just Mindy (@just_mindy) December 20, 2021
Laser eyes at the back of his head. pic.twitter.com/JzrE5myaEs
— Dawn (@aurora_g96) December 20, 2021
AOC is using an interesting strategy:
Please keep going. I hope they spend every day attacking the guy they need to accomplish anything in the Senate. It’s really a brilliant strategy. https://t.co/66077SKfEW
— AG (@AGHamilton29) December 20, 2021
Dems like AOC don’t seem to really be thinking this through.
She's free to primary Schumer. https://t.co/B5pDfS8nkH
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021
Oh, please!
She should do that.
— Polly Karr (@karr_pe) December 20, 2021
Absolutely.
***
