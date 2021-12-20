This weekend, Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he’s a “no” on the “Build Back Better” bill, meaning that a large chunk of President Biden’s agenda is, at least for now, dead in the Senate.

This morning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed that she’s clearly upset with Manchin:

“An egregious breach of the trust of the President” @AOC on Joe Manchin rejecting Build Back Better adding “It’s time to take the kid gloves off”. @Morning_Joe — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) December 20, 2021

"I think what Sen. Manchin did yesterday represents such an egregious breach of trust of the President," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Sen. Manchin's remarks that he won't support the Build Back Better bill. "It's an outcome we had warned about." Watch more: https://t.co/QLe258vKOk pic.twitter.com/YAgt6HxVsq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 20, 2021

AOC: “What we really need to do is crack down on the Senate, which acts like an old boys’ club…” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 20, 2021

Something tells us that Manchin’s far more concerned about what the voters in West Virginia think than a left-wing congresswoman from New York.

That seems a bit threatening. What does @AOC plan to do to Manchin? https://t.co/qJlYwVCF1M — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) December 20, 2021

Record a very mean insta story about him — Dawn (@aurora_g96) December 20, 2021

Flip him the bird https://t.co/ApPvqkSQHA — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) December 20, 2021

Laser eyes at the back of his head. pic.twitter.com/JzrE5myaEs — Dawn (@aurora_g96) December 20, 2021

AOC is using an interesting strategy:

Please keep going. I hope they spend every day attacking the guy they need to accomplish anything in the Senate. It’s really a brilliant strategy. https://t.co/66077SKfEW — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 20, 2021

Dems like AOC don’t seem to really be thinking this through.

She's free to primary Schumer. https://t.co/B5pDfS8nkH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

Oh, please!

She should do that. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) December 20, 2021

Absolutely.

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video