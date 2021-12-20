This weekend, Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he’s a “no” on the “Build Back Better” bill, meaning that a large chunk of President Biden’s agenda is, at least for now, dead in the Senate.

This morning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed that she’s clearly upset with Manchin:

Trending

Something tells us that Manchin’s far more concerned about what the voters in West Virginia think than a left-wing congresswoman from New York.

AOC is using an interesting strategy:

Dems like AOC don’t seem to really be thinking this through.

Oh, please!

Absolutely.

***

Related:

Pass the popcorn! AOC tweets what ‘might be her harshest attack on Pelosi yet’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCBuild Back BetterJoe BidenRep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSen. Joe Manchin

Recommended Twitchy Video