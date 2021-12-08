Which member of Congress could we describe as “hardest hit” by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s latest tweet? One name in particular came up most often:

This might be AOC’s harshest attack on @SpeakerPelosi yet. Things are going to be awkward in the House today. https://t.co/nrKKEO9jXD — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 8, 2021

Ouch! Pass the popcorn:

It is absolutely ludicrous that members of Congress can hold and trade individual stock while in office. The access and influence we have should be exercised for the public interest, not our profit. It shouldn’t be legal for us to trade individual stock with the info we have. https://t.co/Z3UZej2eC2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 8, 2021

It seems some common ground has finally been reached:

Finally some common ground between us! — David 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@DavidT_Canucks) December 8, 2021

I hate to agree with her, but I agree with her. Start with Pharma. https://t.co/MOvwFWbtnu — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) December 8, 2021

I never thought I'd agree with AOC but she is right on this. Now, she needs to call out Nancy Pelosi specifically. https://t.co/O7IVoTsUkh — No Vaccine Mandates (@politicalH2Oboy) December 8, 2021

Even a broken clock is right twice a day. https://t.co/17caOT7vXj — David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) December 8, 2021

AOC is targeting Nancy. The catfight will be glorious.🍿 https://t.co/4v7PhokxuC — The Real General Zod (@RealGeneralZod) December 8, 2021

I think we can all agree with this one https://t.co/Bfn9TyhyFd — 𝐿𝒾𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇𝑀𝑜𝓂❤️‍🔥🎄🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) December 8, 2021

What a refreshing moment of bipartisanship — if you don’t count disagreement from any members of Congress AOC’s referencing.

Recommended Twitchy Video