In January of last year it was learned that then Covington Catholic student and smear campaign victim Nick Sandmann reached a settlement in his defamation lawsuit against CNN. Last summer, the Washington Post became the next media outlet to cut a settlement check to Sandmann.

Now it’s NBC’s turn, according to Sandmann:

At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The terms are confidential. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) December 17, 2021

Jonathan Turley says it’s now just a cost of doing business for the mainstream media:

Unfortunately, such damages have become the cost of doing business for many in the media in the age of advocacy journalism where the narrative is more important than the news. …https://t.co/qUu2yB9YQr — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 18, 2021

The MSM will keep pushing false narratives, even if it costs them.

A bunch of media types didn't like the look on Sandman's face, so they decided to make him wealthy for the rest of his life. https://t.co/E9CwzolrJy — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) December 18, 2021

Good!! Those a-holes deserve to pay and pay BIG. I hope you emptied their damn pockets. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) December 17, 2021

Please purchase an automobile that tells us without telling us what the settlement is. Are we talking Prius or Porsche? https://t.co/mgF37lvsgD — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 18, 2021

Has the media learned any lessons? Apparently not.

Is Kyle Rittenhouse next? — Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) December 17, 2021

Stay tuned.

