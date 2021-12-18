In January of last year it was learned that then Covington Catholic student and smear campaign victim Nick Sandmann reached a settlement in his defamation lawsuit against CNN. Last summer, the Washington Post became the next media outlet to cut a settlement check to Sandmann.

Now it’s NBC’s turn, according to Sandmann:

Jonathan Turley says it’s now just a cost of doing business for the mainstream media:

Trending

The MSM will keep pushing false narratives, even if it costs them.

Has the media learned any lessons? Apparently not.

Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNCovington Catholicdefamation lawsuitnbcNicholas SandmannWashington Post

Recommended Twitchy Video