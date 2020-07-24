In January of this year it was announced that CNN had settled a defamation lawsuit filed by Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann after a coordinated smear campaign from several media outlets.

Among the other media operations named in Sandmann’s lawsuit was the Washington Post, and they’ve become the latest outlet to cut a settlement check:

BREAKING: The Washington Post has settled with @N1ckSandmann in his lawsuit against them. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 24, 2020

Washington Post has now joined CNN in settling a lawsuit filed against them by Covington High School student Nick Sandmann Details of the settlements are not public Sandmann has also sued ABC News, CBS News, the New York Times, Gannett, & Rolling Stone Those remain outstanding https://t.co/JxfmctaFrZ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 24, 2020

Sandmann tweeted about it this morning:

On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

We have settled with WAPO and CNN. The fight isn’t over. 2 down. 6 to go. Don’t hold your breath @jack. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

It’s ironic that media outlets that constantly accuse Trump of spreading misinformation are among the first to settle lawsuits over their smears and lies.

