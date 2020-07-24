In January of this year it was announced that CNN had settled a defamation lawsuit filed by Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann after a coordinated smear campaign from several media outlets.

Among the other media operations named in Sandmann’s lawsuit was the Washington Post, and they’ve become the latest outlet to cut a settlement check:

Sandmann tweeted about it this morning:

It’s ironic that media outlets that constantly accuse Trump of spreading misinformation are among the first to settle lawsuits over their smears and lies.

Stay tuned.

