The trial for Jussie Smollett on charges that he faked a hate crime in Chicago has featured some baffling moments that have led many to believe it’s not going well for the former “Empire” actor.

Today, during the defense’s closing argument, Smollett’s attorney said this to the jury, according to Fox News’ Matt Finn:

Wait… really?

Trending

Wow.

The defense attorney’s comment is also quite a slam on certain members of the Biden administration:


null

LOL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chicagohate crime hoaxJussie Smollett

Recommended Twitchy Video