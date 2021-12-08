The trial for Jussie Smollett on charges that he faked a hate crime in Chicago has featured some baffling moments that have led many to believe it’s not going well for the former “Empire” actor.

Today, during the defense’s closing argument, Smollett’s attorney said this to the jury, according to Fox News’ Matt Finn:

"He’s dumb enough to go into Obama’s city and pretend there’s Trump supporters running around with Maga hats? Give me a break." — Smollett defense attorney tells jury in closing arguments — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 8, 2021

Wait… really?

Um… based on this logic he’s confirming it was a hoax. 😐 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) December 8, 2021

This isn’t the defense they think it is… 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZAsADhu1sj pic.twitter.com/EtURG8lfUe — Gege, Queen of GIFs, Esq. (@Pomquat) December 8, 2021

I don’t think this has the effect the defense wants it to 😂 https://t.co/0xC5dUQTi2 — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) December 8, 2021

Wow.

My client is not dumb enough to pretend this thing we assert really happened would really happen. The defense rests. https://t.co/S9jPI7j4ia — Josh Stegmaier (@joshstegmaier) December 8, 2021

Uhm, that right there should tell the jury it was a hoax. 😂 Is the defense that stupid? 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/gy2cOrcHOh — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) December 8, 2021

The defense attorney’s comment is also quite a slam on certain members of the Biden administration:

I knew Kamala Harris weighed in on Jussie, but didn't realize Biden did pic.twitter.com/q9OsRUR46A — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 8, 2021





LOL.

