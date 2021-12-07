Is it wrong to call the Jussie Smollett trial the best comedy in years? Because if it is, we’d like to know what else out there beats this.

We’ll save you the trouble and tell you right now that nothing beats this.

Like, the defense team has been special, but they’ve got nothing on Smollett himself:

Trending

What is “yes” and what is “no,” really?

Jussie just needed some eggs, man.

“Do you even remember what my question was?” Oh. Em. Gee.

Guys. Is this not gold?

Yes, that would be racist. Just as it would be racist to falsely accuse white people of a crime they did not commit in order to paint yourself as a hate crime victim.

Dead. We’re dead. May we Rest in Peace.

How can he possibly be the black Cary Grant now?

Jussie Smollett’s the fish that keeps going for the hook even after being thrown into the water.

Straight into our veins.

But they could have very easily been pale white guys!

And ’round and ’round we go.

Gold, Jerry. Gold.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Abel OsundairoAbimbola OsundairoBola OsundairoChicagohate crimehate crime hoaxhoaxJussie SmollettJussie Smollett trialOla OsundairoOsundairo brothers

Recommended Twitchy Video