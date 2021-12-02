At times it’s almost as if Kamala Harris forgets she’s President Biden’s VP and thinks she’s running against him again. Here’s today’s example, which the GOP couldn’t have framed any better:

KAMALA HARRIS: "It's not right that families have to choose to either buy groceries or pay for healthcare; to either fill up their tank or pay their rent. pic.twitter.com/I438rKBJj9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 2, 2021

Well that certainly helps sum things up. She’s so helpful!

Kamala finally recognizing the consequences of Biden's policies???? https://t.co/eb93V6bikS — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 2, 2021

The first step to recovery is admitting the problem.

But, these fools created the disaster we are all in now. https://t.co/gs1u8WLiR6 pic.twitter.com/t0AEXhAuZb — WY (@WYtrades) December 2, 2021

Astonishing lack of insight. — Rad Doc (@rbworkman) December 2, 2021

Ultimately we know that all problems they’ve created will eventually be blamed on climate change and the unvaccinated.

