At times it’s almost as if Kamala Harris forgets she’s President Biden’s VP and thinks she’s running against him again. Here’s today’s example, which the GOP couldn’t have framed any better:

Well that certainly helps sum things up. She’s so helpful!

The first step to recovery is admitting the problem.

Ultimately we know that all problems they’ve created will eventually be blamed on climate change and the unvaccinated.

