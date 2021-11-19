California Gov. Gavin Newsom is sounding a lot like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in his tweet after a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. There’s quite a bit wrong here, not that Newsom will care:

The spin will probably get more shameless once the entirety of the Left gets their talking points fully coordinated.

That’s so very true.

One thing’s for sure: If there’s not major violence the Left’s going to be very disappointed. Let that sink in.

It’s clear that the facts are of no interest to Newsom and too many others with an agenda and narrative to keep pushing.

Progressive politician self-awareness is nonexistent.

