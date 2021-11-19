California Gov. Gavin Newsom is sounding a lot like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in his tweet after a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. There’s quite a bit wrong here, not that Newsom will care:

America today: you can break the law, carry around weapons built for a military, shoot and kill people, and get away with it. That’s the message we’ve just sent to armed vigilantes across the nation. https://t.co/yiVLN2v718 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2021

The spin will probably get more shameless once the entirety of the Left gets their talking points fully coordinated.

Did you watch the trial? — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) November 19, 2021

There really is two Americas. Those who watched the trial, and those who didn’t. — Mike Gill (@goosegill) November 19, 2021

That’s so very true.

– an elected official is proclaiming someone who was just found not guilty of breaking the law to still be guilty

– the ar-15 has never been used in the us military — MJ (@morganisawizard) November 19, 2021

Democrats like @gavinnewsom are literally stoking the flames and calling for violence from their deranged supporters. https://t.co/h5LPC8Uqt2 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 19, 2021

One thing’s for sure: If there’s not major violence the Left’s going to be very disappointed. Let that sink in.

Translation: Unleash the mobs https://t.co/I9Ahb4W6H6 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 19, 2021

He didn't break the law you dumb a** fool. The AR is not a military weapon. He was helping people until he was attacked by three thugs. Read the facts you ignoramous! https://t.co/a5hkb1uaj0 — Jim2020 (@jim_5712) November 19, 2021

It’s clear that the facts are of no interest to Newsom and too many others with an agenda and narrative to keep pushing.

Tell me you didn’t watch the trial without telling me you didn’t watch the trial. Tell me you don’t know the law without telling me you don’t know the law. — R.C. (@Bzboyzmom) November 19, 2021

The message sent today is that American citizens CAN defend themselves against murderous violent mobs!. — BUFF (@scottyAF20) November 19, 2021

The people claiming that Trump supporters are “insurrectionists” for trying to overturn and undermine the results of a lawful election are the same people trying to overturn and undermine the results of a lawful trial. https://t.co/mYSbBgCd3W — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) November 20, 2021

Didn’t a jury just rule that the law wasn’t broken? This tweet feels potentially libelous. — John Hornbuckle (@JohnRHornbuckle) November 19, 2021

12 people from the community heard the evidence and, despite threats to their own safety, rendered a judgement. SIT DOWN — Barry Bahrami (@BarryBahrami) November 19, 2021

And every shop keeper in your state welcomes this news — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) November 19, 2021

Progressive politician self-awareness is nonexistent.

Recommended Twitchy Video