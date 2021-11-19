A little earlier today, a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges.

What will happen later remains to be seen, but Townhall’s Julio Rosas is on the scene outside the courthouse, and this was the mood just after the verdicts were read:

Cheers outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty. pic.twitter.com/LhQQSRrgiF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 19, 2021

A lot of people who are driving by the courthouse were honking their horns after the verdict was announced. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 19, 2021

Hopefully things stay peaceful there.

***

