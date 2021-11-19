A little earlier today, a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges.

What will happen later remains to be seen, but Townhall’s Julio Rosas is on the scene outside the courthouse, and this was the mood just after the verdicts were read:

Hopefully things stay peaceful there.

