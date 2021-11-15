In a tweet from September of last year, @JoeBiden shared a video about white supremacy that featured in it a photo of Kyle Rittenhouse:

Rittenhouse’s mother has slammed Biden for that, and at the White House briefing today, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about it:

Trending

Psaki’s answer was a little bit of everything — dodging the question while still slipping in a bit of narrative:

Another lesson in how not to answer a question, Psaki-style!

There’s no basis for Biden’s claim but then again this administration is ruled by the preferred narrative, not reality.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jen PsakiJoe BidenKyle Rittenhouse

Recommended Twitchy Video