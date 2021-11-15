In a tweet from September of last year, @JoeBiden shared a video about white supremacy that featured in it a photo of Kyle Rittenhouse:

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Rittenhouse’s mother has slammed Biden for that, and at the White House briefing today, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about it:

Psaki’s answer was a little bit of everything — dodging the question while still slipping in a bit of narrative:

Doocy: "Why did President Biden suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse, on trial in Kenosha, is a white supremacist?"Psaki claims she's "not going to speak to…an ongoing trial," but then attacks Rittenhouse as an example of "vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault rifles" pic.twitter.com/NlctK7Azu8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 15, 2021

Another lesson in how not to answer a question, Psaki-style!

There’s no basis for Biden’s claim but then again this administration is ruled by the preferred narrative, not reality.

