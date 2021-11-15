It wasn’t bad enough for Kyle Rittenhouse trial ADA Thomas Binger to claim that “you lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun.”

It wasn’t bad enough for Binger to bust out a “Roadhouse” still and talk to the jury about being in bar fights.

It wasn’t bad enough for Binger to point an AR-15 — with his finger on the trigger — at the jury.

Binger had another weapon in his arsenal: mockery. When all else fails, have a little fun with the defendant in a murder trial:

We know the prosecution is desperate, but geez.

This Binger fella isn’t good at lawyering, so he’s apparently trying to make up for it by being a comedian.

Well, if the legal stuff doesn’t work out, he’d fit right in at MSNBC for sure.

He is.

Although, there is one possibility that we hadn’t really considered before:

If he were, what would he be doing differently?

