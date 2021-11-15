It wasn’t bad enough for Kyle Rittenhouse trial ADA Thomas Binger to claim that “you lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun.”

It wasn’t bad enough for Binger to bust out a “Roadhouse” still and talk to the jury about being in bar fights.

It wasn’t bad enough for Binger to point an AR-15 — with his finger on the trigger — at the jury.

Binger had another weapon in his arsenal: mockery. When all else fails, have a little fun with the defendant in a murder trial:

The prosecution is now openly mocking Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/N0koz220re — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 15, 2021

We know the prosecution is desperate, but geez.

As you as you mock your opponent, you lose the argument. What’s that called again? — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) November 15, 2021

This Binger fella isn’t good at lawyering, so he’s apparently trying to make up for it by being a comedian.

This is what I would expect from an MSNBC contributor — Donnie T (@NS42148750) November 15, 2021

Well, if the legal stuff doesn’t work out, he’d fit right in at MSNBC for sure.

What a piece of work! — PowerN (@Pnic22) November 15, 2021

Absolutely disgraceful. — J (@jwhite7946) November 15, 2021

It’s disgusting. Thomas Binger is disgusting. — 🙏🇺🇸Michelle🇺🇸🙏 (@LTLZAK42) November 15, 2021

He is.

Although, there is one possibility that we hadn’t really considered before:

Are we sure Binger isn’t a secret Rittenhouse defender pretending to be a prosecutor? — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 15, 2021

If he were, what would he be doing differently?

