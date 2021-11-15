ADA Thomas Binger has been shooting his mouth off during his closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial today. Thank goodness that’s the only thing he’s shot, at least so far.

Our earlier post on Binger’s insane “you lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun” included this tweet about Binger allowing himself to demonstrate to the jury exactly what it looked like when Kyle Rittenhouse pointed his AR-15 at Joseph Rosenbaum and pulled the trigger:

During his closing argument, prosecutor Binger demonstrates how #KyleRittenhouse put down the fire exinguisher and pointed his gun at Joseph Rosenbaum. He says #KyleRittenhouse can't claim self-defense when he created the danger. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/fmbjHJY384 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) November 15, 2021

But that angle doesn’t do justice to the full awfulness of what Binger actually did:

Good God! Prosecutor takes the AR (an admitted exhibit), says his assistant has “ checked it to be sure it isn’t loaded.” Then, without himself opening the action to confirm unloaded, raises it and points it in the direction of the jury! Inexcusable. — pipermcq (@pipermcq) November 15, 2021

We may not have believed it ourselves had we not seen it:

Binger:

"Always check the background when you're aiming" Also Binger: pic.twitter.com/rhs3lYiwXg — 𝔾𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕥 𝕠𝕗 ℂℍ𝕌𝔻 (@digichud) November 15, 2021

Look at this goofball with his finger on the trigger pointed at a courtroom full of people. pic.twitter.com/th5eARTaPT — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 15, 2021

His finger is literally on the trigger:

It’s on the trigger.

Truly amazing. He’s incredible at shooting himself in the foot. https://t.co/5VvdIXfpx2 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 15, 2021

Suppose that’s still better than shooting jurors in the face.

This picture is giving me gun safety hives. pic.twitter.com/91dmFkEFzS — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 15, 2021

Yeah, just go ahead and dry fire in the courtroom, hoss. this is fine. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 15, 2021

The closed bolt is the cherry on top. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 15, 2021

“in conclusion, ladies and gentlemen of the jury: no more bullets” pic.twitter.com/JpBAKCgxQb — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 15, 2021

Our jaws have dropped plenty of times during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, but this is just … this is on a whole ‘nother level.

Sweet Jesus help us. — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) November 15, 2021

Some people should, in fact, have their gun taken away.

how many people are gonna tag @StephenGutowski https://t.co/buZ7KuHUgD — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 15, 2021

Everyone. Everyone should tag Stephen Gutowski.

“Somebody else already checked it” he said as pointed the gun and pulled the trigger in a full courtroom — John Hyde (@JohnFlippinHyde) November 15, 2021

Did Alec Baldwin teach the Rittenhouse prosecutor how to handle firearms? https://t.co/OMt9gYX8l4 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) November 15, 2021

Was going to say "He attended the Alec Baldwin school of firearm safety and usage…" — Dav~ Wright (@dewright_ca) November 15, 2021

Guns don't kill people. Morons like this guy and Alec Baldwin kill people. https://t.co/tCjBveoYZF — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 15, 2021

