ADA Thomas Binger has been shooting his mouth off during his closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial today. Thank goodness that’s the only thing he’s shot, at least so far.

Our earlier post on Binger’s insane “you lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun” included this tweet about Binger allowing himself to demonstrate to the jury exactly what it looked like when Kyle Rittenhouse pointed his AR-15 at Joseph Rosenbaum and pulled the trigger:

But that angle doesn’t do justice to the full awfulness of what Binger actually did:

We may not have believed it ourselves had we not seen it:

His finger is literally on the trigger:

It’s on the trigger.

Suppose that’s still better than shooting jurors in the face.

Our jaws have dropped plenty of times during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, but this is just … this is on a whole ‘nother level.

Some people should, in fact, have their gun taken away.

Everyone. Everyone should tag Stephen Gutowski.

