The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is winding down, and desperate ADA Thomas Binger is pulling out all the stops.

And that means painting Rittenhouse’s alleged assailants (and possible would-be murderers) as not just victims, but heroes.

Binger puts up a bullet point list during his closing arguments. He encourages the jury to compare Rittenhouse to Anthony Huber, who he says "carried his skateboard everywhere" and "rushed towards danger." pic.twitter.com/8GgEfatDpw — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 15, 2021

“Anthony Huber, who gave his life to save others”? Really?

What the jury doesn’t know is Huber’s criminal record, which includes domestic abuse and strangulation https://t.co/pl1ZcJy2pl — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 15, 2021

Having a violent past doesn’t justify murder, but the facts of the case suggest that Anthony Huber wasn’t so much murdered as he was killed when Kyle Rittenhouse was defending himself from … Anthony Huber.

Binger is attempting to pull something similar with Joseph Rosenbaum:

Binger is painting convicted child rapist Joseph Rosenbaum to be a hero in his closing argument — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) November 15, 2021

No, seriously:

This is how the prosecution is framing the death of Joseph Rosenbaum. pic.twitter.com/vtA8dfvRJ9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 15, 2021

We’re supposed to look at Joseph Rosenbaum as a martyr for the cause of social justice. And we can definitely look at him that way — if we ignore the facts that Thomas Binger wants us to ignore.

During his closing argument, prosecutor Binger demonstrates how #KyleRittenhouse put down the fire exinguisher and pointed his gun at Joseph Rosenbaum. He says #KyleRittenhouse can't claim self-defense when he created the danger. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/fmbjHJY384 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) November 15, 2021

ADA Binger standing by claim that Rittenhouse provoked Rosenbaum. Binger: "You cannot claim self defense against the danger you create… if you are 'creating' damage to others, you lose right to self defense." — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) November 15, 2021

How close did Rosenbaum have to be to Kyle Rittenhouse before Rittenhouse, in Prosecutor Binger's opinion, could shoot to protect himself? — 🦃🙏 ThankfulMama 🥧🍛🤗 (@ConservTXmom) November 15, 2021

Binger’s closing argument is that Rittenhouse should have let Rosenbaum take his gun away from him. Unbelievable. — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) November 15, 2021

Binger: "And before Mr. Rosenbaum can even come close, the defendant turns and shoots." These lies and their flat-faced delivery are breathtaking. — Dr. Hugh Akston (@DrHughAkston1) November 15, 2021

Breathtaking is right:

ADA Binger tells the Rittenhouse jury: "Now the defense wants you to think Joesph Rosenbaum was there to attack the defendant. We'll never know what Joesph Rosenbaum was thinking, we're just guessing…[Rosenbaum was] an unarmed man…You don't bring a gun to a fistfight." pic.twitter.com/0aj4YZnJ4x — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2021

How could they ever get that idea from Rosenbaum twice threatening to kill Rittenhouse (from prosecution's own witness testimony) and then chasing him down the street? https://t.co/EfKgLNZJ0F — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 15, 2021

This is the best argument the ADA could come up with? https://t.co/790JKIv72D — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 15, 2021

Wow. Just … wow. And there’s more, still:

Binger: "You lose the right to self-defense when you're the one who brought the gun. When you're the one creating the danger." pic.twitter.com/C1nhsx1CK6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2021

This is complete nonsense. Being armed does not mean you lose your right to self defense and does not in itself create danger. https://t.co/GYEbeBptDU — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 15, 2021

What. The. Actual. Fuck Binger: "You lose the right to self-defense when you're the one who brought the gun." pic.twitter.com/2pu7lehnBx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2021

Is Kyle Rittenhouse a saint? No. But neither were Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. And homas Binger needs to quit while he’s behind.

So what I'm seeing from Twitter is that the prosecution is flat out lying during their closing. Does that seem correct? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 15, 2021

Basically.

No matter how inconvenient the truth may be, it’s still the truth.

