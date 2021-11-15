The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is winding down, and desperate ADA Thomas Binger is pulling out all the stops.

And that means painting Rittenhouse’s alleged assailants (and possible would-be murderers) as not just victims, but heroes.

“Anthony Huber, who gave his life to save others”? Really?

Having a violent past doesn’t justify murder, but the facts of the case suggest that Anthony Huber wasn’t so much murdered as he was killed when Kyle Rittenhouse was defending himself from … Anthony Huber.

Binger is attempting to pull something similar with Joseph Rosenbaum:

No, seriously:

We’re supposed to look at Joseph Rosenbaum as a martyr for the cause of social justice. And we can definitely look at him that way — if we ignore the facts that Thomas Binger wants us to ignore.

Breathtaking is right:

Wow. Just … wow. And there’s more, still:

Is Kyle Rittenhouse a saint? No. But neither were Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. And homas Binger needs to quit while he’s behind.

Basically.

No matter how inconvenient the truth may be, it’s still the truth.

***

