White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had quite the briefing today. She denied something Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked her about concerning reports that the administration is considering shutting down another pipeline until cornered into admitting it’s true. Then Jean-Pierre made it clear the Biden administration would like businesses to move forward with implementing vaccine mandates even though Biden’s decree has been halted for now by a judge.

Completing today’s WH briefing trifecta, the deputy spox was asked what President Biden is doing to bring down gas prices that continue to rise. Jean-Pierre listed all the things Biden’s doing, and it didn’t take long because there’s nothing on the list:

Biden Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre can’t name ANYTHING the Biden administration is doing to lower gas prices. “I don’t have anything specific.” pic.twitter.com/9Rh3QKwXo0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 8, 2021

What is Biden doing to help lower gas prices? “I don’t have anything specific.”pic.twitter.com/DN4yoUphnw — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) November 8, 2021

If anything, they’re going out of their way to make energy cost more.

