White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had quite the briefing today. She denied something Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked her about concerning reports that the administration is considering shutting down another pipeline until cornered into admitting it’s true. Then Jean-Pierre made it clear the Biden administration would like businesses to move forward with implementing vaccine mandates even though Biden’s decree has been halted for now by a judge.

Completing today’s WH briefing trifecta, the deputy spox was asked what President Biden is doing to bring down gas prices that continue to rise. Jean-Pierre listed all the things Biden’s doing, and it didn’t take long because there’s nothing on the list:

If anything, they’re going out of their way to make energy cost more.

This administration does excel at that.

LOL. Yep, they really do think we’re stupid.

