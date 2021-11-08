It’s pretty obvious that President Joe Biden has settled on two things he thinks will cement his legacy. One is the Build Back Better Act, and the second is, as he tweeted, “shutting down the virus.” Things like border security aren’t even a consideration. Back in December, President-elect Biden said his plan was for everyone to wear a mask for just 100 days. That obviously didn’t make a difference, and so now he’s pushing the vaccine that he and his vice president were wary of taking since it was developed under the Trump administration. “Who’s going to take the shot?” asked Biden in 2020.

As Twitchy reported Saturday evening, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate for all businesses with 100 or more employees, citing “grave statutory and constitutional issues” with the mandate. Asked about it Monday, though, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre urged businesses to forge ahead with the mandate despite the court ruling.

The Hill reports:

The Biden administration maintains that it is on firm legal footing after a federal appeals court in New Orleans temporarily blocked the rule, which was developed by the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), on Saturday.

“The administration clearly has the authority to protect workers, and actions announced by the president are designed to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Jean-Pierre said Monday, noting that the Justice Department would be defending the rule in court.

This is an obvious throwback to the unconstitutional eviction moratorium issued by the CDC despite Biden saying he was advised it might not be legal.

As we said, Biden has invested so much of his legacy in getting every single American of any age vaccinated against COVID-19, he’s not going to let the courts stand in his way.

