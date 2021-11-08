It’s pretty obvious that President Joe Biden has settled on two things he thinks will cement his legacy. One is the Build Back Better Act, and the second is, as he tweeted, “shutting down the virus.” Things like border security aren’t even a consideration. Back in December, President-elect Biden said his plan was for everyone to wear a mask for just 100 days. That obviously didn’t make a difference, and so now he’s pushing the vaccine that he and his vice president were wary of taking since it was developed under the Trump administration. “Who’s going to take the shot?” asked Biden in 2020.

As Twitchy reported Saturday evening, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate for all businesses with 100 or more employees, citing “grave statutory and constitutional issues” with the mandate. Asked about it Monday, though, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre urged businesses to forge ahead with the mandate despite the court ruling.

White House: Move forward with mandate despite court freeze https://t.co/8Mfis2PaNG pic.twitter.com/oOlaWhag1B — The Hill (@thehill) November 8, 2021

The Hill reports:

The Biden administration maintains that it is on firm legal footing after a federal appeals court in New Orleans temporarily blocked the rule, which was developed by the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), on Saturday. “The administration clearly has the authority to protect workers, and actions announced by the president are designed to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Jean-Pierre said Monday, noting that the Justice Department would be defending the rule in court.

This is an obvious throwback to the unconstitutional eviction moratorium issued by the CDC despite Biden saying he was advised it might not be legal.

Muh norms — Dr. Masked Man (@BigbyWolf92) November 8, 2021

We are lawless. — Chief Exec – New York (@Governor_Hochul) November 8, 2021

And their approval will continue to tank. Can’t wait for the midterms. — PJ (@pj_deplorable) November 8, 2021

They don’t ever follow the law — Yankees Girl 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 (@LizLemon5759) November 8, 2021

That's a blatant disregard for the law and judicial review. — Miro Tokarczyk (@miroslavtok) November 8, 2021

The Brandon administration would never break the law.#FJB — SSG Bravado, AKA "Let's go Brandon" (@abodon_5) November 8, 2021

There will be no ice cream in Hell if Joe doesn't meet his numbers by Jan 4th….. pic.twitter.com/ElTbFsYl3M — zJack (@z_watching) November 8, 2021

Dear @WhiteHouse you can GFY — JT in the G (@jat19672) November 8, 2021

The Left has zero respect for the United States Constitution nor for the citizens it protects. — 🚨 RedHotFuzz 🚨 (@RedHotFuzz) November 8, 2021

If Trump had tried this shit, America would’ve been at war with itself. This is tyranny plain and simple. — ❤️‍🔥RNcat❤️‍🔥 (@RNcat50) November 8, 2021

Of course they are. They believe they are above the law. They believe it's okay to force people to be vaccinated. What they have trouble acknowledging is that they are the dictators they always feared Trump was going to be. — 🐾 Suzy 🐾 (@scout_nj) November 8, 2021

Yeah. We don’t need courts in this country. The #Biden administration knows what is best for all Americans and what he says needs to be the law. All that don’t obey will be persecuted. Okay – now back to understanding the Constitution — JohnFlat (@johnflat) November 8, 2021

Joe does what Joe wants… no matter how he breaks the Constitution, laws and the court orders. He's oblivious. — Nobody Left Behind (@HooverL15) November 8, 2021

Just like their attempt to continue the eviction moratorium. Right out of the totalitarian playback. Forget the constitution. It just gets in the ways if "building back better"🤡 — Douglas MechArthur (@Kicksbuttson) November 8, 2021

As we said, Biden has invested so much of his legacy in getting every single American of any age vaccinated against COVID-19, he’s not going to let the courts stand in his way.

