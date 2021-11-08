About ten days ago Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm provided this spin after being asked about rising natural gas prices:

Translation? Shutting down domestic production means having to import it so energy is now more expensive.

Then came reports about another pipeline the Biden administration is considering shutting down:

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked WH deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if shutting down another pipeline was under consideration, and she denied it as long as she could, until…

She misunderstood what Doocy was asking? Riiiight. Eventually Jean-Pierre did confirm that yes, it’s under consideration, no matter how insane it might seem given the current energy situation in the U.S.:

That seems to be what they’re all about.

She’s picked up a thing or two from her boss.

