About ten days ago Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm provided this spin after being asked about rising natural gas prices:

"In the US our natural gas supplies are okay. The prices, though, are high because they are not as robust — the supplies are not as robust, as they had been," says Energy Secy. Jennifer Granholm on how a global energy crisis could affect the US. pic.twitter.com/U1vi4ZLdV2 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 28, 2021

Translation? Shutting down domestic production means having to import it so energy is now more expensive.

Then came reports about another pipeline the Biden administration is considering shutting down:

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nearshttps://t.co/r2n2qgUq7s — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2021

President Joe Biden's plans to push the country away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy are facing an unexpected hurdle: the price of propane in Escanaba, Michigan https://t.co/c2VMpkUTMG — POLITICO (@politico) November 7, 2021

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked WH deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if shutting down another pipeline was under consideration, and she denied it as long as she could, until…

Peter Doocy already broke Jen Psaki's replacement. WATCH THIS. pic.twitter.com/JtgsycUm4X — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) November 8, 2021

She misunderstood what Doocy was asking? Riiiight. Eventually Jean-Pierre did confirm that yes, it’s under consideration, no matter how insane it might seem given the current energy situation in the U.S.:

DOOCY: "Is the administration studying the impact of shutting down the Line 5?" JEAN-PIERRE: "Yes we are." pic.twitter.com/V5XKhgcmAJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 8, 2021

"And if it contributes to the ongoing economic destruction of the country, hell yeah, we're gonna do it!" — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) November 8, 2021

That seems to be what they’re all about.

She gets it completely wrong and then blames the reporter. Classic Psakism. https://t.co/hWZdLw9BXV — TallyHoBrandonPups (@PleasantPups) November 8, 2021

She’s picked up a thing or two from her boss.