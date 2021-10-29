As prices continue to increase on just about everything, the Biden administration is in full spin mode. Yesterday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked about rising prices for natural gas and had this to say on CNN:

"In the US our natural gas supplies are okay. The prices, though, are high because they are not as robust — the supplies are not as robust, as they had been," says Energy Secy. Jennifer Granholm on how a global energy crisis could affect the US. pic.twitter.com/U1vi4ZLdV2 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 28, 2021

Supplies aren’t as robust?

Hmmm and why might the supplies not be as robust? 🤔 — Ann Marie ⚔️ (@TheBoudicca) October 29, 2021

Yes, “why” indeed. The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti translated Granholm’s comments into much simpler language:

“We shut down pipelines and now we have to import it, so it costs a lot more.” FIFY https://t.co/YMHLjPvFui — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 29, 2021

Bingo! That would be a much shorter and more honest way to put it.

I can't tell if they are just supid, they think we are stupid, or both. It probably doesn't matter. This is just one more reason to disolve the Department of Energy. We don't need it. — Ragnar Danneskjold (@clear134569) October 29, 2021

We’d go with the “both” option.