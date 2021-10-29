As prices continue to increase on just about everything, the Biden administration is in full spin mode. Yesterday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked about rising prices for natural gas and had this to say on CNN:

Supplies aren’t as robust?

Trending

Yes, “why” indeed. The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti translated Granholm’s comments into much simpler language:

Bingo! That would be a much shorter and more honest way to put it.

We’d go with the “both” option.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: energy independenceJennifer GranholmJoe Bidennatural gas