We’re almost through year one of Joe Biden’s first presidential term, and now seems like as good a time as any to get down on your knees and thank God that Joe Biden is in charge. Despite all the evidence that our economy was actually pretty good before Joe took office, Joe knew better.

He knew that the real economic growth wouldn’t happen until he was in the driver’s seat.

And just look how far we’ve come thanks to him:

Hold on a sec. That’s … actually terrible news. It also completely undercuts the narrative that the Biden administration has been trying to sell us.

So too much “consumering” wasn’t the problem after all?

In case you missed it, this was Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

And Jen Psaki:

Sounds like they have some ‘splaining to do.

We actually wouldn’t be the least bit shocked if that’s the spin the White House goes with next. Or this:

Sounds like something Jen Psaki would say.

Just add it to the pile.

So at least we’ve got that going for us.

