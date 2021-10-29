We’re almost through year one of Joe Biden’s first presidential term, and now seems like as good a time as any to get down on your knees and thank God that Joe Biden is in charge. Despite all the evidence that our economy was actually pretty good before Joe took office, Joe knew better.

He knew that the real economic growth wouldn’t happen until he was in the driver’s seat.

And just look how far we’ve come thanks to him:

WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumers boosted spending at a slower 0.6% rate in September with inflation surging at 4.4% over the past year. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 29, 2021

Hold on a sec. That’s … actually terrible news. It also completely undercuts the narrative that the Biden administration has been trying to sell us.

Welp, since the WH was saying the supply chain issues were due to too much consumering*, they will surely start clearing up now. *not a word, but I'm using it anyway — Random Old Guy (@GerryDales) October 29, 2021

So too much “consumering” wasn’t the problem after all?

This is not true because Mayor Pete told us the opposite was happening and that's why there were supply chain issues. @PeteButtigieg wouldn't lie to us, would he? Why would he lie? — Steven Polanco (@sjp2010) October 29, 2021

According to @PressSec the crisis at our ports was caused by significantly increased consumer demand. #circleback — Get Off my Lawn (@GetOffM11515504) October 29, 2021

Remember when the administration said the supply chain crisis is because consumer spending was sky high and that this was a sign of an economy roaring back? https://t.co/1RNOhOlgOC — Vanessa (@NessaAdelaide) October 29, 2021

Wait, I thought the supply chain crisis was because of massive new consumer spending driving demand? https://t.co/DiWH181ERw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 29, 2021

Guess @PressSec will have to circle back on her claim that exploding consumer spending caused the supply chain mess. https://t.co/y0dkeGRMjz — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 29, 2021

old enough to remember when supply shortages were due to runaway spending by consumers. that was so last week. https://t.co/WFoFL4dVjd — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) October 29, 2021

In case you missed it, this was Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

Mayor Pete says supply chain disruptions will continue. He claims demand is up “because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession." pic.twitter.com/nR9v9IfuY3 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 17, 2021

And Jen Psaki:

NOW – Psaki: Backlog at US ports because more goods are being ordered. "People have more money and the wages are up."pic.twitter.com/OzosiGnmRz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 19, 2021

Sounds like they have some ‘splaining to do.

Clearly, the consumers have failed Joe Biden. https://t.co/kQJ6yGPjO6 — Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) October 29, 2021

We actually wouldn’t be the least bit shocked if that’s the spin the White House goes with next. Or this:

Experts agree that the rise in parents at school board meetings is behind the slowdown in spending. They also agree that once treadmill inventories are replenished, those numbers should go back up. https://t.co/JzvhiRbuSr — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 29, 2021

Sounds like something Jen Psaki would say.

Over consumption narrative destroyed — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 29, 2021

I thought demand was the reason for the supply chain issues? Another Biden narrative collapses. https://t.co/yziNsHjVLd — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) October 29, 2021

Just add it to the pile.

But mean tweets are way down so "Huzzah"? — There Are Four Lights (@UtleyYATM) October 29, 2021

Thank goodness there are no more mean tweets. — ThunderStorm (@Storm21371) October 29, 2021

So at least we’ve got that going for us.