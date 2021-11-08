NBC News’ business correspondent and MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle shared some “breaking news” with her Twitter followers as President Biden’s approval continues to plummet, partly based on the price of energy:

The Biden administration will appreciate that, but it’s not like the U.S. president is completely helpless when it comes to the issue of energy prices:

Trending

That has to have something to do with it, right?

Aside from all that, there’s nothing a president can do! Or in this case, it’s what Biden should not have done.

Biden’s deputy press secretary was asked today what this administration’s doing to address rising gas prices, and she was stumped.

Ruhle did eventually add this:

This administration will take NONE of those steps. Too bad so many in the media won’t care to ask why.

***

Related:

‘He said the quiet part out loud’: WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain ‘might regret this retweet’ of MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle’s hot vaccine mandate take

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: energy pricesgas pricesJoe Bidennbc newsStephanie Ruhle