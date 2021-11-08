NBC News’ business correspondent and MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle shared some “breaking news” with her Twitter followers as President Biden’s approval continues to plummet, partly based on the price of energy:

BREAKING: Presidents do not control gasoline prices — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 9, 2021

The Biden administration will appreciate that, but it’s not like the U.S. president is completely helpless when it comes to the issue of energy prices:

Yes, government energy policy has no effect on gasoline prices. Good take, Stephanie. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 9, 2021

The simping for the administration is just off the charts. Watch Klain RT this one too. https://t.co/0lMhlDfagP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 9, 2021

BREAKING: Stephanie Ruhle runs interference for Brandon. https://t.co/yEFwjFc1O5 — ILLEGITIMI NON CARBORUNDUM (@B_BNKS) November 9, 2021

They do, when they destroy energy independence. https://t.co/XSCkXpJOIL — Ginny (@ginkates) November 9, 2021

That has to have something to do with it, right?

Our current President shut down an American pipeline (let Russia build one), banned drilling on public lands, increased regulations, and then begged OPEC to produce more oil (which they haven’t). He launched a war against American energy and asked foreign nations to bail us out. https://t.co/n8eKrakM94 — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) November 9, 2021

Aside from all that, there’s nothing a president can do! Or in this case, it’s what Biden should not have done.

Funny, that's not what your guys were saying last gas price spikehttps://t.co/HiHucQDnYb — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 9, 2021

But they have some control in supply. Have you taken economics ever ? — H (@HallieCool) November 9, 2021

An amazing level of DNC shilling by the media about gas prices https://t.co/8LZHdVRXvM — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) November 9, 2021

They do when they cut off federal land leases, shut off pipelines and close Anwar and this clown did just that. https://t.co/4sYd7Lh4Gw — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 9, 2021

BREAKING: Presidents can do things to bring down the price of gasoline and Biden is refusing to do those things https://t.co/Ze7rp4E9Qd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 9, 2021

Biden’s deputy press secretary was asked today what this administration’s doing to address rising gas prices, and she was stumped.

Ruhle did eventually add this:

Can a President take actions to help curb gas pxes in the short term?

YES

Prez can release or invest in gas reserves which do affect pxes. But a Prez doesn't set the px of gas. https://t.co/Dd73COi37B — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 9, 2021

This administration will take NONE of those steps. Too bad so many in the media won’t care to ask why.

