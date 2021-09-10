Yesterday, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle offered up an interesting take on Joe Bidenâ€™s vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more employees, which is already facing some pretty vocal opposition:
OSHA IS THE ANSWER https://t.co/8p1Prlspf0
â€” Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 9, 2021
OSHA? Care to explain, Stephanie?
OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations.
â€” Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 9, 2021
Huh.
Well, in a shocking turn of events,
President White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweeted Ruhleâ€™s tweets (he seems to spend most of his time retweeting hot liberal media takes):
Ron should probably see someone about his itchy retweet finger, because one of these days it could get him into big trouble:
WH Chief of Staff might regret this retweet.
Courts consider the intent and purpose of policies and Klain just endorsed the notion that OSHA rule is a "work-around" to enact flagrantly illegal federal vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/RBB4ihsIiL
â€” Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) September 9, 2021
Uh-oh, Ron.
If you've heard of literacy tests, the grandfather clause, and poll taxes then you understand why work-arounds are problematic.
â€” Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) September 9, 2021
Problematic to say the least.
Important.
Foolish RT from WH chief of staff. He said the quiet part out loud.
Biden admin knows itâ€™s likely illegal (like the eviction moratorium) but they donâ€™t care. https://t.co/AlfmYtuvhp
â€” Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 10, 2021
#MassNonCompliance even the WH Staff is saying it is bypassing the Constitution! https://t.co/BQdibOQIxs
â€” Joe (@Draco9986) September 10, 2021
We already knew it but thanks for memorializing it. Courts appreciate evidence. https://t.co/yzjD4KqaxT
â€” South Florida FU Variant and Trophy Wife ðŸ¦ˆðŸŒ´ (@Pickledfins) September 10, 2021