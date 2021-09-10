Yesterday, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle offered up an interesting take on Joe Bidenâ€™s vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more employees, which is already facing some pretty vocal opposition:

OSHA? Care to explain, Stephanie?

Huh.

Well, in a shocking turn of events, President White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweeted Ruhleâ€™s tweets (he seems to spend most of his time retweeting hot liberal media takes):

Trending

Ron should probably see someone about his itchy retweet finger, because one of these days it could get him into big trouble:

Uh-oh, Ron.

Problematic to say the least.

