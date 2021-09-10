Yesterday, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle offered up an interesting take on Joe Bidenâ€™s vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more employees, which is already facing some pretty vocal opposition:

OSHA IS THE ANSWER https://t.co/8p1Prlspf0 â€” Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 9, 2021

OSHA? Care to explain, Stephanie?

OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations. â€” Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 9, 2021

Huh.

Well, in a shocking turn of events, President White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweeted Ruhleâ€™s tweets (he seems to spend most of his time retweeting hot liberal media takes):

Ron should probably see someone about his itchy retweet finger, because one of these days it could get him into big trouble:

WH Chief of Staff might regret this retweet. Courts consider the intent and purpose of policies and Klain just endorsed the notion that OSHA rule is a "work-around" to enact flagrantly illegal federal vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/RBB4ihsIiL â€” Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) September 9, 2021

Uh-oh, Ron.

If you've heard of literacy tests, the grandfather clause, and poll taxes then you understand why work-arounds are problematic. â€” Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) September 9, 2021

Problematic to say the least.

Important. Foolish RT from WH chief of staff. He said the quiet part out loud. Biden admin knows itâ€™s likely illegal (like the eviction moratorium) but they donâ€™t care. https://t.co/AlfmYtuvhp â€” Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 10, 2021

#MassNonCompliance even the WH Staff is saying it is bypassing the Constitution! https://t.co/BQdibOQIxs â€” Joe (@Draco9986) September 10, 2021