Earlier today Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm found something to laugh about after being asked for her plan to bring down gas prices. Now it’s our turn to laugh at something a Biden Cabinet member says. Here’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explaining why the federal government printing a few trillion more dollars will help ease the burden of inflation on the average American:

.@PeteButtigieg says Biden’s proposed ~$5 trillion in new spending will reverse the inflation crisis pic.twitter.com/oP6v8nSkIQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 5, 2021

“If we can act to reduce the cost that Americans face, the cost of childcare, the cost of schooling, the cost of access to pre-K, just literally putting more money in people’s pockets w/ things like the child tax credit … that’s something that can help” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 5, 2021

Anybody buying that? Neither are we.

Everything the Democrats want will solve all of our problems, according to Democrats. https://t.co/MMldm16ppr — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 5, 2021

then why stop at $5 trillion? Make it $100 trillion. We will all be living in castles then right? — WhatsInAName (@Whatz_InA_Name) November 5, 2021

Stupidity is all one can say about Buttigieg's statement.

Borrowing more money and flooding it into the system:

1) makes every dollar worth less (causing inflation)

2) rapid increase in demand with all the dollars (causes inflation)

3) Short supply of products (causes inflation) https://t.co/T2TLRkiS8r — The Plumb Line (@ThePlumbLine50) November 5, 2021

We can fix inflation with more inflation. Jesus, please stop using Orwell as an instruction manual. https://t.co/BYthcErfbb — Phathed (@phathead_oz) November 5, 2021

Inflation being temporary is the new 2 weeks to flatten the curve. — Fredrick Allen (@FredH85) November 5, 2021

Mayor Pete: “I think we should turn with the skid”.. pic.twitter.com/fUxLUUYr23 — dmccarvel (@danmccarvel) November 5, 2021

Soon we will be able to pay for things in Zimdollars! https://t.co/88ylEdjpoL pic.twitter.com/dBgppjMPPj — Garrick, the Ard-Rí na hÉireann (Probationary) (@Boydesian) November 5, 2021

