Earlier today Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm found something to laugh about after being asked for her plan to bring down gas prices. Now it’s our turn to laugh at something a Biden Cabinet member says. Here’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explaining why the federal government printing a few trillion more dollars will help ease the burden of inflation on the average American:

Anybody buying that? Neither are we.

