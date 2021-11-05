The House of Representatives might vote on the so-called “Build Back Better” bills today. That is, if Nancy Pelosi knows she has the votes:

Guess what’s contained in one of those bills.

Apparently Building Back Better involves the Democrats giving a big “thank you” to their allies in the media.

In a world where the Democrats can claim $3.5 trillion in spending costs “zero,” we’re sure they’ll find a creative way to explain why this shouldn’t be called a “bailout.”

It’s the least the Democrats can do for a media that helped push the “Trump/Russia collusion” story.

And some of their reporters prove to the Democrats on a daily basis that’s money well spent.

