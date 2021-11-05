The House of Representatives might vote on the so-called “Build Back Better” bills today. That is, if Nancy Pelosi knows she has the votes:

2) The House voting schedule is far from set as the House tries to move the social spending bill and the infrastructure bills today. But any midday votes shouldn’t be an issue. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 5, 2021

Guess what’s contained in one of those bills.

LOL a bailout for the media is a sure way to make this disaster of a bill more popular pic.twitter.com/sLqyhNgYz7 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 5, 2021

Over a billion dollars for the media! — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 5, 2021

Billion-dollar kickback to the media for leading the cheers for Democrats. Brilliant! — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 5, 2021

Apparently Building Back Better involves the Democrats giving a big “thank you” to their allies in the media.

The reasoning here is unreal: – $1.6B would be awesome!

– Almost no strings attached!

– It solves the problem of our business failing!

– Right wingers call it a bailout, BUT,

– It’s undeniable that our business failed!

– Plus, YOLO ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Frwa6N1S75 — Jim McCarthy (@JMacNYC) November 5, 2021

How dare they call a bailout a bailout — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 5, 2021

In a world where the Democrats can claim $3.5 trillion in spending costs “zero,” we’re sure they’ll find a creative way to explain why this shouldn’t be called a “bailout.”

Media outlets indebted to the government. What could go wrong. https://t.co/NX9oT7jVbJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2021

The media bailout will subsidize journalists and media outlets who repeatedly pander misinformation and put out political hit pieces instead of credible journalism. The American people won't go for this when media trust is at an all-time low. https://t.co/9Sx4GeDMWt — Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) November 5, 2021

Bailout for the propaganda state, but the government wants to track your bank account lol https://t.co/5Zod7PRsIX — General Tso's Meat 🍗 (@Pretzilstix) November 5, 2021

Biden’s BBB plan includes funding for state-controlled local media. They may claim “no strings” but anything the government funds, they also control https://t.co/u8uXaITN5y — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) November 5, 2021

It pays big bucks to wave the Democrat pom-poms. https://t.co/49IUu66hVj — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) November 5, 2021

It’s the least the Democrats can do for a media that helped push the “Trump/Russia collusion” story.

Subsidizing NPR has worked so well — The Duke of Omnium (@plantypalliser) November 5, 2021

And some of their reporters prove to the Democrats on a daily basis that’s money well spent.