Recent polls in Virginia have the Terry McAuliffe campaign in a panic, and as a result they’re pulling out all the stops (many also suspect the Dems were behind these “white supremacists” near Youngkin’s bus).

But McAuliffe has an additional warning about what Tuesday’s vote could mean for Virginia:

We can’t stand by and let Glenn Youngkin turn Virginia into Texas. Get out and vote. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 29, 2021

Is the McAuliffe campaign sure that’s an approach they want to take?

Your terms are acceptable. Let’s go GLENN!!! — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 29, 2021

This is an contribution to the Youngkin campaign. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 29, 2021

Maybe next time McAuliffe should say “a vote for Youngkin is a vote to turn Virginia into Florida” just to see if that helps even more.

Wait, he’s gonna make Virginia like Texas? I’m gonna vote for this Glenn fella now. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 29, 2021

You can get drive thru margaritas in Texas. https://t.co/AeTn0BuXnn — Katie Carney (@kgcarney) October 29, 2021

Keep it up, Terry!

You’re so right. We should help him do it. https://t.co/mL327cReye — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 29, 2021

Terry McAuliffe doing everything he can to entice people to vote for @GlennYoungkin … https://t.co/vS1gw8r7Qu — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 29, 2021

Voting for McAuliffe sure won’t bring that about: