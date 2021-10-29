Recent polls in Virginia have the Terry McAuliffe campaign in a panic, and as a result they’re pulling out all the stops (many also suspect the Dems were behind these “white supremacists” near Youngkin’s bus).

But McAuliffe has an additional warning about what Tuesday’s vote could mean for Virginia:

Is the McAuliffe campaign sure that’s an approach they want to take?

Maybe next time McAuliffe should say “a vote for Youngkin is a vote to turn Virginia into Florida” just to see if that helps even more.

Keep it up, Terry!

Voting for McAuliffe sure won’t bring that about:

