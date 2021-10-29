If things in Virginia keep going the way they have been, Glenn Youngkin appears to be on track to defeat Terry McAuliffe quite decisively in next week’s Virginia gubernatorial election.

Unless, of course, Glenn Youngkin gets hit with a last-minute scandal that’s so heinous, so incredibly beyond what is good and decent.

This might fit the bill:

These men approached @GlennYoungkin’s bus as it pulled up saying what sounded like, “We’re all in for Glenn.” Here they are standing in front of the bus as his campaign event at Guadalajara started.@NBC29 pic.twitter.com/l681ejyBjc — Elizabeth Holmes (@holmes_reports) October 29, 2021

Christina “Can We Try to Kill This” Freundlich is appalled at such a brazen display of white supremacy:

The Unite the Right rally was one of the darkest days in the Commonwealth's history. this is who Glenn Youngkin's supporters are pic.twitter.com/OpJ55r0AMr — Christina Freundlich (@christinafreund) October 29, 2021

And Terry McAuliffe’s comms gal Jen Goodman can’t even believe what she’s seeing right now:

This is disgusting and disqualifying. https://t.co/EJ9Fk7OeTE — Jen Goodman (@jengoodman75) October 29, 2021

For shame, Glenn Youngkin. For shame.

lmao tiki torches and sunglasses in the rain. this is very believable and definitely not at all related to recent Va. polling. https://t.co/Ojpww01B3e — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 29, 2021

Do we detect a soupçon of sarcasm?

Lol this is so fake it’s hilarious https://t.co/Vy00vWeMum — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) October 29, 2021

Agree. You shouldn’t have made your staffers stand out in the rain like that. — Hooch’s Ghost 😶‍🌫️ (@CompanyHooch) October 29, 2021

"I can't believe I'm only getting $40 for this." pic.twitter.com/KLqKpOl40I — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2021

Rude, Team McAuliffe. Rude.

Hi Elizabeth, can you please try to get their names and affiliations? Seems important. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 29, 2021

If these men were actually Youngkin supporters, Elizabeth here would broadcast their names and info so they’d get fired. https://t.co/7hkuWMDuFz — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 29, 2021

Excellent point.

Oh, look. There's McAulliffe's spokesperson pretending those aren't Democrats she sent there. https://t.co/pvWOOXmfGX — RBe (@RBPundit) October 29, 2021

Did you tell them to wear sunglasses in the rain so they couldn't be identified as your staffers and volunteers? — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) October 29, 2021

Like, come on, guys.

Wow. They're Democrat operatives working for McAulliffe. https://t.co/s4Qz93OC0y — RBe (@RBPundit) October 29, 2021

What’s wild is there are probably photos out there of Christina with these fellow Democrat staffers participating in this stunt. https://t.co/NkxO4QNOZm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 29, 2021

So how much did the Dems pay these people? https://t.co/7hkuWMDuFz — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 29, 2021

Apparently not enough to get five whole white dudes.

This is hilarious. Democrats think we're all as stupid as their voters. https://t.co/1SbGPWeE69 pic.twitter.com/8NoQt2mBtU — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) October 29, 2021

It's absolutely a stunt by Virginia Democrats. One of the "white supremacists" is black. The other is actually a woman. https://t.co/5JchzMuo78 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 29, 2021

The "white supremacist" on the left is a black guy. Seems legit. https://t.co/HLvbzv1XO3 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 29, 2021

Hello Elizabeth, One of the men is black. The other is actually a women. Are you in on the disgusting smear of @GlennYoungkin by the McAulliffe campaign? How much are they paying you? https://t.co/Icfg6hJoY7 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 29, 2021

Maybe the man identifies as white.

Did you ask Clayton Bigsby over here what he's doing at a Glenn Youngkin rally pic.twitter.com/KZlMQjPzU3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 29, 2021

And maybe the woman identifies as male.

You don’t know!

Do you really think a Black man and a white woman would be a part of that tiki-torch group? Get your head out of your ass. lol https://t.co/zn9ZOXL2L6 — 🎃The🐰BOO👻 (@PolitiBunny) October 29, 2021

Even when hiring paid actors, you have to hire minorities duh — Cheers 🍻 🇺🇸 (@causeandstuff) October 29, 2021

Diversity is the Democrats’ strength, right?

A very diverse crowd! https://t.co/qMCr1tU7fK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2021

Even white supremacists have to meet DEI goals these days. https://t.co/Da6vl8UfNU — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) October 29, 2021

Yep.

Ralph Northam wore blackface and now Terry McAullife makes staffers dress like white nationalists https://t.co/lawykE3GRu — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 29, 2021

We really have come full circle, haven’t we?

These men approached @GlennYoungkin’s bus as it pulled up saying what sounded like, “We’re all in for Glenn.” Here they are standing in front of the bus as his campaign event at Guadalajara started.@NBC29 https://t.co/b7E0gvUL5j pic.twitter.com/nmqSWvuMvq — Magills (@magills_) October 29, 2021

Snort.

Having a black crisis actor pretending to be a white supremacist while carrying a torch in the rain is absolutely perfect. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 29, 2021

Was the Lincoln Project only able to find three white guys for this stunt? — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 29, 2021

We’ve seen some crazy Dem stunts, but this might be our favorite so far.

ROFL … Democrats, you so silly. What's disgusting is pretending this is real. How desperate are you guys? #vagov https://t.co/X6a6TKERvt — 🎃The🐰BOO👻 (@PolitiBunny) October 29, 2021

As desperate as they need to be.

Nobody is fooled by stuff like this. Wonder what Terry’s internals look like. https://t.co/IEO0pbEhYI — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 29, 2021

at least we know what terry’s interns look like — Nino (@baldingschemer) October 29, 2021

Ha!

Pretty obvious at this point that Elizabeth Holmes is in on this disgusting stunt by the McAulliffe campaign. Leaving this up with zero explanation that these are Democrat operatives makes it obvious she colluded with the McAulliffe campaign. https://t.co/Icfg6hJoY7 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 29, 2021

If this is indeed a stunt by local Dems – while the organizers of the Unite the Rally are literally on trial just across town – its beyond the pale. https://t.co/59KcdsPyGq — Sean CW Korsgaard (@SCWKorsgaard) October 29, 2021

Emphasis on “pale.”

this is such a despicable political setup. so disgusting. https://t.co/ut65A6VzHS — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 29, 2021

So … it’s on-brand for McAuliffe.

But we’re in a sporting mood today, so we’re willing to play ball with McAuliffe’s campaign:

McAuliffe's comms team said this should be disqualifying so I can only assume if it discovered these individuals are associated with that campaign or VA Democrats that McAuliffe will voluntarily be dropping out of the race. https://t.co/HEe5KmKETl — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 29, 2021

Fair is fair. Practice what you preach, Team Terry.