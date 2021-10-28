As we told you Thursday evening, a new Fox News poll is showing Republican Glenn Youngkin with an 8-point lead among likely voters ahead of Tuesday’s gubernatorial election in Virginia. We’ll find out how accurate that is in just a few days.

Along those lines, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley made some comments about who the McAuliffe campaign seems to be bringing on board:

A Fox News reporter then contacted the McAuliffe campaign asking for comment on Turley’s remarks on the hiring of Elias. Apparently the Fox News reporter was accidentally included in a reply meant for other McAuliffe staffers:

Trending

WHOOPS!

However, McAuliffe spox Christina Freundlich had this to say:

Oh.

Wait, what?

Right!?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn YoungkinJonathan TurleyMarc EliasTerry McAuliffeVirginia