Vice President Kamala Harris has clearly been undergoing some authenticity training. The problem is, she appears to have been over-coached in the likeability department and has gone way too far in the other direction.

Another example of that has been spotted at a “surprise” birthday party held in the VP’s honor:

So much cringe.

Hopefully the White House doesn’t bring in an anti-awkwardness coach and end up making Harris even more awkward — if that’s even possible.

And you know the masks didn’t last long:

Oh, and one more thing:

Good question!

