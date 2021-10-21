Vice President Kamala Harris has clearly been undergoing some authenticity training. The problem is, she appears to have been over-coached in the likeability department and has gone way too far in the other direction.

Another example of that has been spotted at a “surprise” birthday party held in the VP’s honor:

.@VP shouts “Surprise!” upon arriving at her own surprise birthday celebration pic.twitter.com/j9jMGqoOsH — Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) October 20, 2021

So much cringe.

Damn, she is walking cringe. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) October 21, 2021

The cringe is so strong!! Worse acting from a VP who is overseeing a total collapse of this nation with apathy. pic.twitter.com/dCHvp0Tb6B — MephibinAz.🌵 (@Az61Ronin) October 21, 2021

Surprise! My coworkers have thrown me a party they’re obligated to attend! On fairness, I would like this level of power. BUT I WOULDNT YELL SURPRISE FOR MYSELF. https://t.co/wWQ9PLTchC — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 21, 2021

Her awkwardness hurts me https://t.co/qjPg7q4stL — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) October 21, 2021

Hopefully the White House doesn’t bring in an anti-awkwardness coach and end up making Harris even more awkward — if that’s even possible.

As I said on my radio show last night, she fascinates me. All kidding aside, how does one become a full-grown adult and can’t even FAKE having a genuine human emotion? It’s like she was created in a lab somewhere. There’s just….nothing there. She’s naked ambition in human form. https://t.co/Lk3zXI9xP8 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 21, 2021

It's like that footage of Kim Jong-Un where no one wants to be the first to stop clapping out of fear they'll be killed. https://t.co/ihk4NKLYEj — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 21, 2021

Proof once again that this entire administration is nothing but a staged Hollywood fiasco. @VP @POTUS https://t.co/9GNokBmYOa — Her Royal Highness Princess Fired Up Flamingo 🔥🦩 (@FiredUpFlamingo) October 21, 2021

How many times did she have to practice that? — BPM (@bpm4532) October 21, 2021

And you know the masks didn’t last long:

How long did the masks last – until they kicked the cameras out? — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) October 21, 2021

Oh, and one more thing:

Worth asking if these are real staffers or child actors. https://t.co/qUsiJw84uv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 21, 2021

Good question!