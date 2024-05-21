Whoa! Kooky Man Body Slams Orca With Baby and Miraculously Lives to Tell the Story and Pay the Fine

Some free advice is never mess with any animal when it is with its baby. That is particularly true when discussing an animal called a 'killer whale'. One man took his life into his own hands and decided to 'body slam' a killer whale or an orca, with its baby. He is lucky to live and tell the story and only be responsible for a $600 fine.
NEW: 50-year-old man fined $600 for bodyslamming a Killer Whale off the coast of New Zealand.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2024
The orca was swimming with a calf when the man decided to jump off the boat.
"I touched it!" the man said.
According to the Department of Conservation, the man could have been… pic.twitter.com/8I4Pj9IRL7
Never do this if you enjoy living.
The whale should have body slammed him right back! https://t.co/8veJsyAlWe— Sister Mary Clarence (@miss_sdns) May 21, 2024
The only response acceptable.
The disappointment I feel discovering the Orca did not kill this utter prick! https://t.co/vHaoz1N83w— Bolly (@Camper_girl) May 21, 2024
Try that with a great white https://t.co/muIh3ZZm0e— Rob Donaldson (@RobDonalds38035) May 21, 2024
Absolutely don't do that.
A killer whale can bite a leopard seal in half. They will gang up on great white sharks and eat their livers.— Christine Best (@tinajaneb33) May 21, 2024
Men be like: https://t.co/eYSOdyxIDR
This man is lucky he lived to tell the story.
Maybe keeping them in the equivalent of a fish pond at tourist attractions makes them turn on humans but when they’re in the natural habitat their behaviour is different. https://t.co/eEFO4KvvtY— Lisa (@lisareality1) May 21, 2024
Recommended
Don't test that theory if you value your life.
Disgusting. But then the people he was with would have called the orca evil if it would have killed him. Yall gonna learn to stop playing around. Views really aren't worth it. & you do not look cool.— God❤Saved🙏ME👑 (@babyybritt24) May 21, 2024
Stupidity!. https://t.co/uoYc74DBq6
Truly it's not worth it to do this stuff for clout.
The video didn’t end the way I thought it should 😩 https://t.co/KoG99MBkKG— 16th Letter (@P_FrmDaTribe) May 21, 2024
This is why we can’t have nice things…ignorant people https://t.co/Pz74gFLaD9— S (@Sprizzle_Dizzle) May 21, 2024
Charles Darwin left confused and dissapointed https://t.co/FGLXBjee7m pic.twitter.com/tmbGvofUQ7— Rusty Ford (@shinychevy) May 21, 2024
In this case, the strongest LET him survive.
Throw them all in an alligator swamp https://t.co/yf5eSqxXU4— Cynda (@CyndaTheMad) May 21, 2024
That next orca meeting is going to be something else https://t.co/0Tn6N5BWJj— BVFFR (@MonicaRambeauYo) May 21, 2024
He might not get away with it next time.
You cannot nullify the fighting human spirit https://t.co/DKidgZyuux— mykey (@mmykeyy) May 21, 2024
You know how the Orcas attack boats….This kinda behavior will turn them against humans and start killing us…the fine should have been much higher https://t.co/UbpeV0YreV— Dale🌱 (@seadale1) May 21, 2024
It's like feeding alligators. It makes them lose fear and ultimately leads to their demise.
$600 to touch a Killer Whale?— Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) May 21, 2024
So worth it.
All living animals need to be treated with respect.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 21, 2024
That means being careful around them for your safety and for theirs.
If this man would do this to one creature he’d likely do it to another.
I’d say a fine was justified.
Moral of the story: treat all living things with respect and have a healthy fear of large animals and life will likely go better for you.
