Whoa! Kooky Man Body Slams Orca With Baby and Miraculously Lives to Tell the Story and Pay the Fine

Some free advice is never mess with any animal when it is with its baby. That is particularly true when discussing an animal called a 'killer whale'. One man took his life into his own hands and decided to 'body slam' a killer whale or an orca, with its baby. He is lucky to live and tell the story and only be responsible for a $600 fine.

Advertisement

NEW: 50-year-old man fined $600 for bodyslamming a Killer Whale off the coast of New Zealand.



The orca was swimming with a calf when the man decided to jump off the boat.



"I touched it!" the man said.



According to the Department of Conservation, the man could have been… pic.twitter.com/8I4Pj9IRL7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2024

Never do this if you enjoy living.

The whale should have body slammed him right back! https://t.co/8veJsyAlWe — Sister Mary Clarence (@miss_sdns) May 21, 2024

The only response acceptable.

The disappointment I feel discovering the Orca did not kill this utter prick! https://t.co/vHaoz1N83w — Bolly (@Camper_girl) May 21, 2024

Try that with a great white https://t.co/muIh3ZZm0e — Rob Donaldson (@RobDonalds38035) May 21, 2024

Absolutely don't do that.

A killer whale can bite a leopard seal in half. They will gang up on great white sharks and eat their livers.

Men be like: https://t.co/eYSOdyxIDR — Christine Best (@tinajaneb33) May 21, 2024

This man is lucky he lived to tell the story.

Maybe keeping them in the equivalent of a fish pond at tourist attractions makes them turn on humans but when they’re in the natural habitat their behaviour is different. https://t.co/eEFO4KvvtY — Lisa (@lisareality1) May 21, 2024

Don't test that theory if you value your life.

Disgusting. But then the people he was with would have called the orca evil if it would have killed him. Yall gonna learn to stop playing around. Views really aren't worth it. & you do not look cool.



Stupidity!. https://t.co/uoYc74DBq6 — God❤Saved🙏ME👑 (@babyybritt24) May 21, 2024

Truly it's not worth it to do this stuff for clout.

The video didn’t end the way I thought it should 😩 https://t.co/KoG99MBkKG — 16th Letter (@P_FrmDaTribe) May 21, 2024

This is why we can’t have nice things…ignorant people https://t.co/Pz74gFLaD9 — S (@Sprizzle_Dizzle) May 21, 2024

Charles Darwin left confused and dissapointed https://t.co/FGLXBjee7m pic.twitter.com/tmbGvofUQ7 — Rusty Ford (@shinychevy) May 21, 2024

In this case, the strongest LET him survive.

Throw them all in an alligator swamp https://t.co/yf5eSqxXU4 — Cynda (@CyndaTheMad) May 21, 2024

That next orca meeting is going to be something else https://t.co/0Tn6N5BWJj — BVFFR (@MonicaRambeauYo) May 21, 2024

He might not get away with it next time.

You cannot nullify the fighting human spirit https://t.co/DKidgZyuux — mykey (@mmykeyy) May 21, 2024

You know how the Orcas attack boats….This kinda behavior will turn them against humans and start killing us…the fine should have been much higher https://t.co/UbpeV0YreV — Dale🌱 (@seadale1) May 21, 2024

Advertisement

It's like feeding alligators. It makes them lose fear and ultimately leads to their demise.

$600 to touch a Killer Whale?



So worth it. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) May 21, 2024

All living animals need to be treated with respect.



That means being careful around them for your safety and for theirs.



If this man would do this to one creature he’d likely do it to another.



I’d say a fine was justified. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 21, 2024

Moral of the story: treat all living things with respect and have a healthy fear of large animals and life will likely go better for you.