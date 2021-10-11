Last Friday we told you about the first video in Kamala Harris’ space series in which she talks to kids about NASA and the Space Council. Here’s part of the first video where the intention is clearly to try and ramp up Harris’ relatability, but she was over-coached:

Just when you thought it couldn’t get phonier, the Washington Examiner is reporting that some of the kids in the video were actors who auditioned:

Is there anything that isn’t completely staged with this administration?

