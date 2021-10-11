Last Friday we told you about the first video in Kamala Harris’ space series in which she talks to kids about NASA and the Space Council. Here’s part of the first video where the intention is clearly to try and ramp up Harris’ relatability, but she was over-coached:

What the hell did I just watch? pic.twitter.com/mj6cM2wDIr — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 8, 2021

Just when you thought it couldn’t get phonier, the Washington Examiner is reporting that some of the kids in the video were actors who auditioned:

"The first installment of Vice President Kamala Harris’s YouTube Originals space series featured child actors who auditioned for their roles in the project."https://t.co/cmcoKqOcH3 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 11, 2021

The Biden administration is using tax dollars to pay child actors to try and make Kamala Harris seem relatable. Better than VEEP. https://t.co/4meYS6HW0R pic.twitter.com/5fjxBE7HX5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 11, 2021

This item from @DCExaminer's @katiadoyl is a slam dunk for this afternoon's @NewsBusters #EditorsPick — Kamala Harris's NASA video featured child actors https://t.co/g6WdX6eZm4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 11, 2021

Is there anything that isn’t completely staged with this administration?

everything is totally normal! pic.twitter.com/K5u4GaalmC — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 11, 2021