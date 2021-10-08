Last month it was reported that the office of Kamala Harris would be expanding its team of senior advisers in an attempt to help the VP when it comes to public relations and likability.

The new advisers might have done a little too much coaching if these videos of Harris speaking to a group of students about the Space Council are any indication:

One more:

Oh my.

Just a little! And Harris is talking to the students like they’re three years old.

She’s been slightly over-coached.

It almost looks like the solution to the likeability problem was “gummies… lots of gummies!”

In Harris’ defense, that’s how the Biden administration talks to everybody.

