Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has said that she doesn’t want to go by “past definitions of infrastructure,” and apparently she also doesn’t want to go by previous definitions of “Communism” when it comes to American moral authority compared to China. In this case, Granholm’s comment is about measures the Biden administration says will address climate change (while possibly also earning people like Granholm a little extra cash):

Is there anybody in this administration that doesn’t disparage America on a regular basis?

Granholm said the U.S. doesn’t have the moral authority to call out China if America isn’t taking action, which is, as usual, complete BS.

Granholm’s just spouting the talking points in the Left’s climate change playbook.

