Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has said that she doesn’t want to go by “past definitions of infrastructure,” and apparently she also doesn’t want to go by previous definitions of “Communism” when it comes to American moral authority compared to China. In this case, Granholm’s comment is about measures the Biden administration says will address climate change (while possibly also earning people like Granholm a little extra cash):

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: “We don’t have much moral authority” to call out Communist China. pic.twitter.com/WmhipszPrh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2021

Is there anybody in this administration that doesn’t disparage America on a regular basis?

These people DESPISE America and most of its citizenry. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 18, 2021

Granholm said the U.S. doesn’t have the moral authority to call out China if America isn’t taking action, which is, as usual, complete BS.

We've cut our emissions growth. China continues to grow theirs out of control. What's she talking about? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 18, 2021

Granholm’s just spouting the talking points in the Left’s climate change playbook.

pic.twitter.com/3SPmMzhcGA — Demand can be a force majeure (@filthyanalyst) October 18, 2021

The ChiComs are committing LITERAL genocide, but sure, we don't have the moral authority. https://t.co/CSfW1GpsVS — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) October 18, 2021

Are you paying attention? If we’re not the force for good in this world then who is!?

We’re in a world of trouble, as a culture, with leadership like this! I miss #45 https://t.co/dDkmUOQiA2 — Chris (@TheRealChrisCCI) October 18, 2021

Don't you just l-o-v-e cabinet members who denigrate the USA? https://t.co/vDEZfyiN5n — John Weisman (@JohnWeisman1) October 18, 2021

No wonder they hated "America First" and "Make America Great Again." https://t.co/wroZk8SWnk — The Left: Unhinged (@LeftUnhinged) October 18, 2021

There should not be a *single* US official using their platform to excuse anything the CCP does. What a betrayal of our country and our values. https://t.co/a5usOc14Gk — Will Mascaro (@thewillmascaro) October 18, 2021

