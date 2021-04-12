The last time we checked in with Energy Secretary and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm she was touting her electric car that runs on “sunshine.” We now know that sunshine is infrastructure. How do we know that? Because everything is now infrastructure, and Granholm explained why over the weekend:

Granholm made the comments yesterday:

Definitions don’t matter anymore, and they’re saying it loud and proud:

At least they’re honest about it. Transparency!

Orwell hasn’t stopped rolling over in his grave for years now.

Tags: infrastructureJennifer GranholmJoe Biden