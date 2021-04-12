The last time we checked in with Energy Secretary and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm she was touting her electric car that runs on “sunshine.” We now know that sunshine is infrastructure. How do we know that? Because everything is now infrastructure, and Granholm explained why over the weekend:

Energy secretary: "We don't want to use past definitions of infrastructure" https://t.co/eR9f8736J7 pic.twitter.com/YQ7Wv7jEoa — The Hill (@thehill) April 12, 2021

Granholm made the comments yesterday:

Energy Sec. Granholm responds to criticism of the Biden administration's infrastructure plan: "What is infrastructure? Historically, it's been what makes the economy move." https://t.co/MLMwtBqEVj pic.twitter.com/eoAid78NLK — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 11, 2021

Definitions don’t matter anymore, and they’re saying it loud and proud:

"It's so much easier to change the meanings of words than to be honest about what we want to do" https://t.co/uEKfyKJPYb — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 12, 2021

They're lying to you and telling you to your face that they're lying to you. https://t.co/9xrUEB19rg — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 12, 2021

At least they’re honest about it. Transparency!

Saving this one for my next accidental liquor store crashhttps://t.co/3rIFpa2L8e — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 12, 2021

Energy prices are going through the roof. That’s what this means. https://t.co/eBWUdl2bdd — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) April 12, 2021

George Orwell is doing a big “I warned you” in the great beyond. https://t.co/V5j4CqfIoV — IrishPrincess (@radical1979) April 12, 2021

Orwell hasn’t stopped rolling over in his grave for years now.