The Virginia gubernatorial election will take place on November 2nd, and according to the polls it’s a tight race. Democrat Terry McAuliffe explained how he called in some extra help:

Have you noticed that all those people have something in common?

All those people not from Virginia sure must know what’s best for Virginians. Don’t make ’em call you stupid!

That’s been McAuliffe’s circle of political pals for a long time.

