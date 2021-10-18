The Virginia gubernatorial election will take place on November 2nd, and according to the polls it’s a tight race. Democrat Terry McAuliffe explained how he called in some extra help:
.@TerryMcAuliffe on the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial elections: "Yesterday I had Dr. Jill Biden here, I've got Stacey Abrahams here, I've got Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, I have President Obama coming in on Saturday. The President of the United States will be here." pic.twitter.com/UMaT5qKIY4
— The Hill (@thehill) October 18, 2021
Have you noticed that all those people have something in common?
None of #TerryMcAuliffe's "guests" are #Virginians, most of them are grifters and profligates though. #Monday https://t.co/mbzurNkeAq
— Milo™ (@chasbottom) October 18, 2021
All those people not from Virginia sure must know what’s best for Virginians. Don’t make ’em call you stupid!
Obviously you canoot win on your own.
— Gary Bartel (@gbartel0527) October 18, 2021
Someone seems desperate
— PJ Coffey (@PJCoffey4WV) October 18, 2021
All his friends are fellow liars and grifters. https://t.co/2735v2cRHO
— Lee Denny (@Curmudgeon47) October 18, 2021
That’s been McAuliffe’s circle of political pals for a long time.
