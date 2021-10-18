The Virginia gubernatorial election will take place on November 2nd, and according to the polls it’s a tight race. Democrat Terry McAuliffe explained how he called in some extra help:

.@TerryMcAuliffe on the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial elections: "Yesterday I had Dr. Jill Biden here, I've got Stacey Abrahams here, I've got Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, I have President Obama coming in on Saturday. The President of the United States will be here." pic.twitter.com/UMaT5qKIY4 — The Hill (@thehill) October 18, 2021

Have you noticed that all those people have something in common?

All those people not from Virginia sure must know what’s best for Virginians. Don’t make ’em call you stupid!

Obviously you canoot win on your own. — Gary Bartel (@gbartel0527) October 18, 2021

Someone seems desperate — PJ Coffey (@PJCoffey4WV) October 18, 2021

All his friends are fellow liars and grifters. https://t.co/2735v2cRHO — Lee Denny (@Curmudgeon47) October 18, 2021

That’s been McAuliffe’s circle of political pals for a long time.

***

