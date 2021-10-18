We told you yesterday about reports that around 300 black churches in Virginia would be playing a video from Kamala Harris begging them to vote for Terry McAuliffe. You can just smell the desperation from the McAuliffe campaign:

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spots some irony and serious legal issues with what’s happening here:

Nothing to see here, just some law-breaking going on!

Zero accountability.

