We told you yesterday about reports that around 300 black churches in Virginia would be playing a video from Kamala Harris begging them to vote for Terry McAuliffe. You can just smell the desperation from the McAuliffe campaign:

NEW — More than 300 Black churches across VA will hear from @KamalaHarris btwn Sun. and November 2 in video message that will air during morning services as part of outreach effort aimed to boost @TerryMcAuliffe.#VAGOV Video first obtained by CNNhttps://t.co/vaefXtWqUe pic.twitter.com/l8re0KUkN1 — Eva McKend (@evamckend) October 16, 2021

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spots some irony and serious legal issues with what’s happening here:

Vice President Kamala Harris has taped an endorsement of McAuliffe that is being played at hundreds of African American churches around the state. The problem is the “Johnson Amendment” makes such political pitches in churches a violation of federal law. https://t.co/uASZBYdjLb — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 18, 2021

The IRS warns that such violations will not be tolerated because tax-exempt groups “are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 18, 2021

…Putting aside any violation, it is notable that the Democrats used the opposition to the Johnson Amendment by former President Donald Trump as a rallying cry in the last election… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 18, 2021

…That was before McAuliffe ran into trouble in what was viewed as a reliably blue state that Biden won by a wide margin. Now the same media and legal figures are silent. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 18, 2021

Nothing to see here, just some law-breaking going on!

Laws don't apply to them. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) October 18, 2021

Ah, just another……Federal law for thee and not for me!! TERM LIMITS!!! — Mark Ramsey (@1mlramsey) October 18, 2021

Oops! Caught breaking the Law again! Remember when @POTUS said he will bring dignity & transparency back to White House? How’s he doing? @VP https://t.co/wrvOVqyCrz — CJC (@CJC98617496) October 18, 2021

The Dems routinely break the law, and face no consequences. https://t.co/Fi9uEnIPPS — KD WIllett (@KenWIllett8) October 18, 2021

Zero accountability.