In late August, the Biden administration and Pentagon said that a drone strike taken in retaliation for the attack in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members had taken out ISIS-K operatives. As it turns out, that was far from the truth. A week ago the New York Times had a report that the strike had actually killed a U.S. aid worker and his family. A couple days after that, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he still couldn’t confirm who was killed in the strike.

This afternoon there were reports that the Pentagon would announce what actually happened:

The Pentagon is holding a press conference and confirming those reports and providing additional details:

President Biden has left the White House to go to Delaware for the weekend, and Jen Psaki had no briefing scheduled today.

Can you only imagine?

