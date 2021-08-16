Earlier this month, the Biden administration that’s headed up by the president who killed off the Keystone pipeline with the stroke of his pen back in January made a request to OPEC+: Please pump more oil!

The Biden administration’s request to OPEC+ to save Americans from the mess created by the Biden administration reportedly has an answer the White House won’t like:

From Reuters:

OPEC and its allies, including Russia, believe oil markets do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months, despite U.S. pressure to add supplies to check an oil price rise, four sources told Reuters.

“Including Russia”? Of course — but they no doubt appreciate Biden basically signing off on their Nord Stream 2 pipeline after doing away with Keystone in the U.S.

Meanwhile…

