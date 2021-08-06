As we told you earlier today, the group Occupy Democrats tweeted that this video of what President Biden said — or didn’t say as it were — about Ron DeSantis “humiliated” the Florida governor:

Here is the president responding to my question about ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ using Biden's words against him to say DeSantis is "getting in the way" over COVID rules. President Biden: "Governor who?" Watch. pic.twitter.com/mmjznTsLcf — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 5, 2021

Today, Gov. DeSantis responded, and Biden might just want to call it a day:

DeSantis: “I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me . . . The question is what else has he forgotten?” pic.twitter.com/uO3yy12Hbj — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 6, 2021

OOF.

Biden should stop going after DeSantis, he just keeps setting DeSantis up for epic clap backs. It’s embarrassing at this point. https://t.co/Elj5KgJEDE — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 6, 2021

Pretty incredible the Biden team is getting this fight started early. https://t.co/uhhBNeCJQN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 6, 2021

Cancel the Republican Primary. We already have our nominee. — Mike Rathbone (@MikeRathbone86) August 6, 2021

The Biden administration should really ask themselves if they want to keep going there.

DeSantis 2024. We need it to happen. He’s the best thing to happen to the GOP. Get him in office NOW!! Lol — REPUBLI-CAT (@CATservative_) August 6, 2021

Biden did remember twice today that “350 million Americans have been vaccinated.” Who wants to tell him?