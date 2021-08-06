As we told you earlier today, the group Occupy Democrats tweeted that this video of what President Biden said — or didn’t say as it were — about Ron DeSantis “humiliated” the Florida governor:

Today, Gov. DeSantis responded, and Biden might just want to call it a day:

OOF.

The Biden administration should really ask themselves if they want to keep going there.

Biden did remember twice today that “350 million Americans have been vaccinated.” Who wants to tell him?

