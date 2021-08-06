Yesterday, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to criticism from the White House, President Biden was asked about DeSantis’ remarks. Biden took the dismissive approach, much to the delight of staffers and some of the gathered reporters:

Ok, first of all, under the circumstances, that’s an incredibly lame response:

But the Occupy Democrats group think Biden’s response totally humiliated DeSantis:

Trending

DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw and others found the “irrelevant” claim particularly amusing:

Any objective analysis of the White House’s shift in focus to DeSantis would find that the Biden administration considers the Florida governor to be a huge political threat to the Democrats.

The Left’s bar for Biden to have “humiliated” somebody is incredibly low.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19FloridaGov. Ron DeSantisJoe Biden