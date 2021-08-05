Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has had just about enough of the Biden administration coming after him over COVID19 when the Biden administration’s own COVID19 house is far filthier.

And White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has had just about enough of the Biden administration getting called out for being awful, especially by politicians who see fit to resort to “partisan name-calling”:

“This is too serious—deadly serious—to be doing partisan name-calling.” Asked by @sramosABC about Florida Gov. DeSantis calling Pres. Biden a “power-hungry tyrant,” Psaki says DeSantis has taken steps “that are counter to public health recommendations.” https://t.co/4U2SC5B12L pic.twitter.com/iq7OihqfFo — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 5, 2021

Yes, we all need to be adults here. We all need to follow the Biden administration’s example and not stoop to partisan name-calling.

Partisan name calling, like the term “Neanderthal thinking”? https://t.co/zP3HgOKJek — Hampagne Papi (@Hambonetweets) August 5, 2021

Her boss called GOP governors Neanderthals but ok https://t.co/crkgpcQS5c — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 5, 2021

Look, Fat. That was totally different!

Anyway, Ron DeSantis is right to call Joe Biden a power-hungry tyrant. Biden’s been doing his damnedest to be just that.