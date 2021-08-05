Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has had just about enough of the Biden administration coming after him over COVID19 when the Biden administration’s own COVID19 house is far filthier.

And White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has had just about enough of the Biden administration getting called out for being awful, especially by politicians who see fit to resort to “partisan name-calling”:

Yes, we all need to be adults here. We all need to follow the Biden administration’s example and not stoop to partisan name-calling.

Look, Fat. That was totally different!

Anyway, Ron DeSantis is right to call Joe Biden a power-hungry tyrant. Biden’s been doing his damnedest to be just that.

