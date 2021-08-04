The gloves are coming off. . .

Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at President Joe Biden this afternoon over the White House’s handling of COVID-19 positive illegal immigrants being released into communities all across America.

“Says until border is secure he does not want to hear ‘a blip from you [Biden] about Covid'”:

.@GovRonDeSantis uses second public event of the day to return fire at @POTUS. Says until border is secure he does not want to hear "a blip from you [Biden] about Covid" — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) August 4, 2021

And, “why don’t you do your job”:

And there you go. @GovRonDeSantis trashes @POTUS at event in Panama City. "Why don't you do your job" re the border with Mexico…"I don't want to hear a blip about Covid from you." — Gary Fineout (@fineout) August 4, 2021

Here’s the thing. . .

DeSantis is 100% correct:

About 13% of migrants released by the federal government in McAllen are testing positive for COVID-19, according to a report provided to the City Commission last week #rgv pic.twitter.com/BpisnNcoCx — Dave Hendricks (@dmhj) August 4, 2021

To use a phrase Dems love, it’s an “inconvenient truth”:

Harris and Biden's policies are almost certainly directly spreading COVID more than the Desantis policies. I know… Inconvenient truth. https://t.co/u6W69zIEo4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 4, 2021

And we expect this animosity will continue:

Direct hostility between DeSantis and the White House ahs been increasing in recent weekshttps://t.co/0AXcBRhrzh — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) August 4, 2021

And DeSantis *should* do more of it:

Tone between this event and this morning's roundtable with could not have been different. This morning was focused on vaccines and hospitalization rates etc etc Event this afternoon was back to a heavy dose of partisan flame throwing — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) August 4, 2021

The latest has Rep. Charlie Crist slightly ahead in the 2022 governor’s race so there is absolutely no reason why Dems will hold back, so neither should he:

NEW POLL: The scrutiny Governor DeSantis is facing right now over his COVID response may be hurting his run for re-election. New polls show DeSantis falling in his 2022 re-election effort. https://t.co/bX8k3RKcQA pic.twitter.com/4cdZ4UkgJc — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) August 4, 2021

