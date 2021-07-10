In Oakland, California, the City Council voted to make big cuts to the police department after calls from the Left to defund the police. After that, the city’s police chief slammed the decision, citing rising crime in the city:

In response to the spiking violence, residents of Oakland rallied with police in order to try and reel in the insanity that’s ensuing. However, there were protesters, according to an Axios reporter:

Trending

Well, maybe it shouldn’t be considered “surreal”…

Real-life differs so much from the online narrative.

It’s a total mystery!

***

Related:

Armed robbers targeted a Bay Area news crew *during* an interview with Oakland’s Director of Violence Prevention

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Defund the policeOakland