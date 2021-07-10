In Oakland, California, the City Council voted to make big cuts to the police department after calls from the Left to defund the police. After that, the city’s police chief slammed the decision, citing rising crime in the city:

In response to the spiking violence, residents of Oakland rallied with police in order to try and reel in the insanity that’s ensuing. However, there were protesters, according to an Axios reporter:

Surreal moment in Oakland. About 200 mostly black families rally with police to call for an end to the epidemic of gun violence. Mothers at the stage mourning recently murdered children. In the back, less than a dozen mostly white antifa protesters assembled to jeer them. pic.twitter.com/uuE9Sohhkm — Lee Fang (@lhfang) July 10, 2021

Dramatic confrontation before I got there. A lot of the anti-violence activists from East Oakland said they were disappointed in the white anti-police antifa protesters, said they seemed close minded and disconnected from the actual violence in the city. https://t.co/UEByf9WH5E — Lee Fang (@lhfang) July 10, 2021

Well, maybe it shouldn’t be considered “surreal”…

Rational minded Black people, who don’t spend all damn day on Twitter, know we need police in our communities more than ever…

So sad they are drowned out on the daily by the dumb ass “defund the police”, “police are targeting us” types.. https://t.co/EcXQdy0Li1 — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) July 10, 2021

Real-life differs so much from the online narrative.

Interesting political times ahead. *Many* minorities do not like the over the top condescending fake moralism of the white liberal, but are bought off with promises of more redistribution. What happens when the coffers run dry, which is coming? https://t.co/eeu9dnbNHB — Pericles (@Explicatur1) July 11, 2021

It’s always the woke whites telling blacks what they should be upset about. The control and racism of Jim Crow lives on with Progressives today. https://t.co/fld60J5V5G — Rick Langel (@RickLangel) July 11, 2021

Antifa are the KKK without the hoods. https://t.co/OdWgBI91fq — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 10, 2021

Leftists find it “surreal” that black Americans support the police and want safe crime free neighborhoods for their children. I will say it again; history has never seen anyone more racist than today’s leftist liberal. https://t.co/hgIbKUYyhd — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 10, 2021

This is not “surreal”. Only Leftist a-holes who live in safe areas think “Defund the Police” is a viable and winning strategy to follow Those who live w/the day in and day out of gun violence and crime in their neighborhoods want safety & actual response times. https://t.co/zRKKtydSzp — Tia – VOTE EARLY 🇺🇸🗳 (@TiaSteezy9) July 10, 2021

Let’s see… who are the white racists and domestic threats again? https://t.co/4CO0TYvjLP — PatriotGirl07041776 (@girl07041776) July 10, 2021

It’s a total mystery!

