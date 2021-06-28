Earlier today at the White House press briefing, Jen Psaki dialed the gaslighting up to eleven while claiming that the Republicans are the ones who aren’t standing up (and fully funding) police departments around the country. After that, the White House rapid response director doubled down on Psaki’s laughable claim. Additionally, Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono said this:

In a related story, the Oakland, Calif. City Council must be full of Republicans:

Alert the Biden White House and other Democrats to what all those Republicans on the Oakland City Council have done!

Just look at all these Republicans:

The “actually it’s Republicans who don’t support the police” is 100 percent pure gaslighting from the Biden White House.

And of course it isn’t just Oakland:

Just look at all those Republican-controlled cities! Oh, wait…

